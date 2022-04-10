The Little Falls City Council unanimously passed a resolution, Monday, to amend the dollar amount it is seeking via a local option sales tax to pay for a potential community recreation center.
Residents of Little Falls will have an opportunity to vote on whether or not to accept a half-cent sales tax in the November general election. The tax would equal one half of a cent on every dollar spent within the city on taxable items. The total on $100, for example, would be 50 cents. The measure will ask for the tax to be imposed for 30 years to cover the projected $32 - $33 million cost of the facility.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said he “is confident” the tax would capture an average of more than $1.1 million annually, which is what it would take to pay off the $33 million in 30 years.
“We’re going to exceed $1.1 million,” he said. “We’re probably going to be around that $1.4 (million) in the early years. I don’t see the economy changing that dramatically that it’s going to move us from the $1.4 (million) to lower than the $1.1 (million) over the 30 years of collection of the sales tax. Something really dramatic would have to happen in order for that to change.”
When the city initially had discussions about imposing a local option sales tax to pay for the facility in 2017, it worked with the University of Minnesota Extension Office for a sales tax analysis. Its numbers used for the study were based on 2016 revenue data, which did not account for the full amount that is now being collected in sales tax. Minnesota was not yet collecting on online purchases.
That study projected the city would generate about $520,000 per year toward the facility. Based on that number, the initial plans were to build a facility similar to what is being proposed now at a cost of $17 million.
However, at around that same time, a sales tax analysis was conducted for Morrison County. That projected it would generate about $810,000 per year, a significant portion of which would come from the city of Little Falls. In 2018, the County Board of Commissioners passed a local option sales tax to pay for road and bridge improvements.
Since that time, the amounts collected have vastly exceeded what was projected. Radermacher said he received information from the county that its half-cent local option sales tax generated $2.2 million in 2021 alone. Monthly collection amounts in 2022 have exceeded those of the same months in 2021, according to Radermacher.
“In this resolution, you have that dollar amount increasing,” Radermacher said. “That’s really due in part, mainly, to inflationary factors that have gone on in the four years since we talked about this and what we really experienced over the last two years since COVID.”
Additionally, the project scope is a bit larger than it was in 2018. Radermacher said it’s also important to note that these projections are based on 2023 construction dollars.
To reach the projection of at least $1.1 million per year, Radermacher looked at what the county collected compared to what was estimated in the 2017 tax analysis and factored in a proportional amount that is captured in Little Falls. As such, about $1.4 million of the $2.2 million generated in 2021 would have come from sales in Little Falls.
“I am very comfortable with the actual dollar amount being $33 million,” he said. “I understand that’s a big jump from — ‘why were you at $17 million and now the request is looking to amend it to $33 (million)?’ I believe firmly that we can generate that revenue, as well as, we’re projecting potentially for this project at that cost with inflation based on construction numbers.”
After passing the resolution, the amendment will be submitted to Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, for inclusion during the current legislative session.
Radermacher said Little Falls is not the only community needing to amend its amount due to the increase in construction inflation dollars.
“If this goes through and we build a nice recreation complex, are any of these projections on revenues that would be generated — (are) any of these estimates based on the increase that would come with that recreation center and tournaments or other events that are held inside there?” asked Council Member James Storlie, prior to the vote.
Radermacher said no numbers of that sort were taken into account to estimate the tax revenue. Instead, he said the city wanted to use only “actual, current” dollars that have been collected. He added, however, if the new facility does add to the tax revenue collected, that would help pay off the $33 million in less time. Once that dollar amount is met — whether it is in 20 years or 30 years — the tax would be lifted, up to a maximum of 30 years.
“If we construct this and the sales tax revenue goes up, that just means the project would be paid for a lot faster and the sales tax can go away,” Radermacher said.
One other topic Radermacher briefly discussed with the Council was the proposed location of the project. During a presentation by Wold Architects and Engineers at the March 7 meeting, the favored site was shown as a 14-acre parcel just east of Little Falls Community High School.
Since that time, Radermacher said he has heard and seen a lot of discussion on the location. The main concern for those opposed to that site is that it is currently used as an outdoor classroom for students within the school district. Though the proposed facility would not take up the entire 16 acres, some space would go toward the rec center.
“The thing I just want to say and remind everyone is that the final location does not have to be set in place at the time of the referendum,” Radermacher told the Council. “It’s not a requirement of the ballot question for the local option sales taxes. There would still be time to discuss that if that is an issue that we need to address and change.”
Little Falls City Council briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Awarded a bid of $4,195 from City Sanitary for brush and leaf collection, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, regardless of the weather;
• Awarded a bid of $1.705 million from Core and Main, of St. Michael, for materials on the Fourth Street Southeast public improvement project;
• Accepted the interview committee’s recommendation to hire Hannah Kurkowski as the city’s new finance officer. The position will be vacated with the retirement of Lori Kasella;
• Accepted the interview committee’s recommendation to hire Christine Lundberg to the newly created administrative assistant position at the city of Little Falls;
• Accepted a proposal for engineering services for $59,900 from TKDA for hangar and taxi lane design at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport;
• Accepted a $5,250 rental agreement with Midwest Machinery of Little Falls for a fairway mower to be used at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Accepted the introduction of an ordinance pertaining to the sale of 15 feet of city-owned property to Christopher M. and Elana Harakel for $1 for expansion of a home-based business;
• Authorized the acquistion of an 80-foot parcel of property from Employment Enterprises Inc. for $10; and
• Approved a plan and specifications, along with a call for bids, on the Fourth Street Southeast public improvement project.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Little Falls City Hall.
