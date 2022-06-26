The fact a special session of the Minnesota Legislature seems unlikely may spell bad news for one of Little Falls’ top projects in 2022.
On June 17, Gov. Tim Walz met with DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, after which he said talks of a special session were at an “impasse.” That leaves an amendment to the amount Little Falls could ask for in local option sales tax funding on a 2022 ballot question to fund a proposed community recreation center in limbo.
Walz has pushed for a special session since the Legislature recessed from its 2022 session, May 23. That is largely due to the fact $7.2 billion of the state’s record $9.25 billion surplus remains unspent, with several options on the table for where that money could go. However, legislative leaders have said the two parties are too far apart on spending priorities.
The city did receive approval on a request to ask for $17 million in local option sales tax funding via a half-cent sales tax over 30 years on the November 2022 ballot. However, it wants to amend that amount to $33 million over 30 years — due in large part to inflation — to pay for an estimated 95,000 square foot facility.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said Mayor Greg Zylka has “worked very hard” with Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, to get the amendment to where it is.
“I’m crossing my fingers and hoping,” Radermacher said. “I’ve had my folks that I know on the back channels of that — the lobbying side — that it’s in there and what has been presented isn’t the final decision. There’s been discussions about where these projects that are asking for amendments on the dollar amount, where they’re going to end up.”
Even if a special session is called, there is no guarantee Little Falls’ — or any of the many other local government entities’ — amendment will be included in any legislation that moves forward. The amendment must be approved by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office by August, otherwise the city can likely only ask for the already approved $17 million in November.
Radermacher said the question would then become whether or not the Council and the city wanted to move forward with the ballot question at $17 million. That would likely not pay for anything near the facility Little Falls is hoping to build.
“I firmly believe — I want to make this statement — I want it to be known that our sales tax collection figures from what the county has collected in sales tax, we would easily achieve the $33 million number,” Radermacher said. “It’s not a question of if we could get there. I’m confident we could.”
When the city first started discussing the possibility of asking for a half-cent local option sales tax to pay for a community recreation center in 2017, a sales tax analysis estimated it could garner $17 million over 30 years. However, that study did not take into account information such as online sales taxes that are now remitted to the jurisdictions in which they are collected.
A half-cent sales tax passed by Morrison County that went into effect in 2018 has brought in about $2 million annually over the past two years. Little Falls accounts for almost 80% of the county’s sales tax collections.
Little Falls would have to collect $1.1 million annually to cover $33 million in 30 years. Radermacher said the numbers show, barring something major, it would reach that figure.
“Are we going to continue like it is going to pass and get some public input and kind of nail some of the items down and concerns that the public has on location and other things like that?” asked Council Member James Storlie.
Radermacher said, right now, if the amendment is not approved by the Legislature this year, he would not recommend hosting the ballot question in 2022. If that happened, the city would have to go back to the state and receive authorization to host a ballot question in the next general election, which is not until 2024.
“We’d have tons of time to engage with the community between now and then on it,” he said. “But, who knows what the costs are going to be? Who knows what the project could even look like at that point?”
He said he wants to engage with the community, but at this time there are still too many unknowns and factors beyond the city’s control that could cause a significant time delay in the process.
At that point, hosting community engagement events would not necessarily be timely in 2022.
“I just hate to have it jammed in at the very last minute without considering other things and then have it fail,” Storlie said. “Because then to try to get it up again at another time is just going to be another uphill battle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.