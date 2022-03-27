Little Falls will, someday in the not-too-distant future, be home to a brand new child care facility.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the City Council, Monday, that a request for $1.5 million in federal funding to build a child care facility in Little Falls was approved as part of a federal appropriations bill. The measure has already been approved by both the U.S. House and Senate, and was signed by President Joe Biden.
“It’s great,” Radermacher said. “It’s wonderful that we got this, and it’s a huge testimony to the support that we have, and the relationships that we have with our elected officials.”
In April 2021, after Mayor Greg Zylka and Radermacher met with U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, the City Council voted to apply for the federal funding. The Congressman encouraged Zylka and Radermacher to do so during their meeting. He told them, at the time, projects like those aiming to improve child care opportunities were getting support in the Legislature.
Along with Stauber, Radermacher said Minnesota Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobaucher had also supported the project. They all ensured it was carried into legislation at the federal level. He said such a project would not be possible in Little Falls without the backing it received in Washington, D.C.
“All three of them contacted me, and all three of them requested that we put in applications through their various offices,” Radermacher said. “They all signed on and supported our plans. There were literally hundreds of them submitted across the state, so they had some limitations into what they totally were able to agree and come together and move forward and advocate for.”
Radermacher was not able to provide details on requirements that go along with the funding, because he had not yet received them. However, he anticipated some would be included in the legislation. Once he received that information, he told the Council he would bring it forward for discussion.
Based on conversations with Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson and other stakeholders, Radermacher said it was expressed that one of the best ways to help the community would be to construct a facility and provide room for child care providers to get established. Ideally, this would be at no cost to the operators for a specified period of time. The facility would be owned and operated by the city.
Though that option is still on the table, Radermacher said it will have to be explored in more depth as requirements and costs to build and operate the facility come into focus.
Radermacher conceded that constructing this new facility will not solve all of the issues the city has in terms of child care. He said it will, however, make a positive impact for many years to come.
“Child care as an issue has been something that we’ve been working on for a very long time with the support of the Council,” Radermacher said. “This is going to go a long way to helping (with) child care in our community.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard a presentation from Scott Knudson of Community Partners Research, Inc., on a housing study that was recently conducted in Little Falls. The Council voted later in the evening to accept the study;
• Heard from City Engineer Greg Kimman that the crosswinds runway project at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport was selected as the 2021 Project of the Year by the Minnesota Council of Airports;
• Ratified and confirmed the purchase of a work station and three wardrobes for $7,046.72 as part of the renovation project at City Hall;
• Approved a resolution accepting an application for a large scale street and sidewalk sale for the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for the 2022 Arts and Crafts Fair, scheduled for Sept. 10 - 11;
• Approved a resolution accepting an application for a large scale street and sidewalk sale for the West Side Improvement Association for the Antiques and Collectibles Fair, scheduled for Sept. 10 - 11;
• Scheduled a public hearing for Lake Shirts Inc.’s application for funding from the Minnesota Investment Fund. The public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 18, at City Hall;
• Approved a resolution to apply for a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to replace playground equipment at Pine Tree Park; and
• Heard from Mayor Greg Zylka that there will be a Fishing with the Pros event at Rice Creek on April 22, which will raise funds for the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Little Falls City Hall.
