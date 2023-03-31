Now, it’s official.

Friday, March 24, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, presented the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame Board of Directors with a framed, signed copy of a House resolution designating the Little Falls location as the state’s official fishing museum and hall of fame. The presentation was part of the organization’s 15th Annual Night with the Fishing Pros fundraising event at Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation, east of Little Falls.

