Friday, March 24, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, presented the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame Board of Directors with a framed, signed copy of a House resolution designating the Little Falls location as the state’s official fishing museum and hall of fame. The presentation was part of the organization’s 15th Annual Night with the Fishing Pros fundraising event at Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation, east of Little Falls.
Kresha said the resolution was part of an effort to recognize the museum and hall of fame, as well as the sport of fishing in Minnesota, in general. He introduced the resolution — which was ultimately signed, March 2 — on the House floor.
The designation will lead to not only more recognition, but it could also open the door to additional opportunities.
“What we’re really trying to do is just establish this — in the state of Minnesota, recognize the work that you do, as well as put it in statute so that people know that we have this as a resource,” Kresha said. “That can lead to more funding, that can lead to better activities and us down the road trying to get more recognition for all of the great things that you do for fishing in Minnesota.”
Throughout the state, he said there are “many competing interests” at play. Getting this resolution through helps put the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame “front and center,” so that it does not lose out to other budget items.
According to the resolution, Al Baert, a veteran and vintage fishing lure enthusiast from Sartell, was conducting research on a piece in his collection when the idea for a fishing museum first occurred to him. In 1990, he enlisted the help of his friend and fellow veteran Morry Sauve, of St. Cloud, to put the plan in motion.
“Al and Morry sent out fliers requesting donations of old fishing memorabilia that were printed and mailed to friends, and items from all across Minnesota flowed in as if carried by the current of a river,” reads the resolution.
The collection was initially set up in Baert’s basement, but by 1995, it was evident they needed more space. Baert set out to find a permanent home for the museum, where the artifacts could be displayed and future generations could be educated on the history of fishing in Minnesota.
The first Minnesota Fishing Museum in Little Falls opened in 1998, housed on the north end of the Cass Gilbert Depot building — now home to the Chamber of Commerce. Within six months, it had outgrown that space, as well. It was relocated to its current location, 304 West Broadway. In 2006, the museum was remodeled and expanded to more than 10,000 square feet.
Previously, Jeff Arnold founded the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame in Walker. It merged with the Minnesota Fishing Museum in September 2013.
The Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame is now home to more than 20,000 artifacts, including antique lures, rods, boats, motors and more. It also provides education for people of all ages on topics ranging from fish species to the dangers of aquatic invasive species.
More than 75 individuals and companies have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies for the Class of 2023 will be held Sept. 22. It will include: Tom Carlson, Russ Francisco, Hank Ebert, Jeff Sundin, F-M Walleyes Unlimited and Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters.
“Be it resolved by the Committee on Rules and Legislative Administration of the House of Representatives of the state of Minnesota that it honors the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame in Little Falls as the state’s official museum and hall of fame,” reads the resolution.
