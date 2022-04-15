The Little Falls Community High School forestry projects class with raised garden beds they made (from left) Evan Swisher, Isaac Venske, Chris Statema, Ryan Kloeckl, Michael Vetsch, Zach Copa, Lindy Welinski and Lily Fure.
Matt Petrowitz, agriculture teacher for Little Falls Community High School, and the students of his forestry projects class, have partnered with the Local Foods, Local Places steering committee to put together three raised garden beds.
The beds, which measure 2-by-4-by-1-foot and stand 3 feet off the ground, will be placed in Gamradt Park over the summer, where the committee hopes to grow fresh herbs and vegetables that anyone visiting the park may harvest.
The materials for the raised beds were funded through the Morrison County Health and Human Services SHIP grant and putting them together gave the students an opportunity to hone their carpentry skills.
“The kids have to go through and experience all the machines, and make sure they know their safety protocols. So, it worked out really well to do this,” Petrowitz said.
Working with the materials, engaging in planning and problem-solving when they met with an obstacle and practicing care and precision in assembling the beds were all skills his students are meant to learn in Petrowitz’s forestry projects classes.
As to whether the class would do it again — “Oh, for sure, yeah. It wasn’t a long, drawn-out project, so they built them fairly quickly. It worked out for the students to do this,” Petrowitz said.
