A plan that would have helped update some of the affordable housing in Little Falls is not going to happen just yet.
During its Dec. 19, 2022, meeting, the Little Falls City Council passed a preliminary resolution for the city to act as a conduit financier for apartment complexes in both Little Falls and St. Cloud. As part of the plan, a developer would have purchased the Park Place Apartments — formerly Key Row — in Little Falls with the intention of completing an estimated $9.6 million renovation and rehabilitation project on the property.
Tuesday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said further discussions about the plan have been going on during the last two weeks with both the developer and the city’s bond counsel.
“The developer contacted us and indicated that they, at this time, did not want to move forward with the application for the project in Little Falls,” he said. “They wanted us to continue with the application just for the project in St. Cloud.”
He said their reasoning for backing out of the Little Falls project was that they were struggling “on the financing side” of it. Radermacher said they felt they needed an additional $1 million along with the allocation application to make the project work.
Considering that wasn’t the decision the Council had made when it passed the preliminary resolution, Radermacher said he continued to seek any opportunities that could help them include the Park Place project. As such, he said the city continued to email the developer back and forth through its bond counsel.
Radermacher said the developer indicated that the only way it would feel comfortable going forward with the Little Falls project was if it received assurances from the city that it could provide a tax abatement of 100% on the city’s portion of the property taxes.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t feel like that was adequate,” he said. “I had no time to call a meeting — a special meeting, even — of the Council to make that decision to meet the application deadline. So, at this time, we did not complete any application for that.”
Radermacher said he believes the developer is moving on to seek another city that can act as the conduit financier, or that it is waiting until July. That is when the next application period opens up for the funds the developer needs to receive.
Even if he had given the assurance on the tax abatement, Radermacher said they probably would not have applied for the funds until July. More money is available for projects — and the ones in Little Falls and St. Cloud likely would have been high on the priority list — during the January application period.
The July application essentially pools the funding left over from each region in the state and allocates it to projects throughout Minnesota. Even then, there would be no assurances that the project would have worked.
“They would have also gone to seek funding or partnerships from Minnesota Housing, which would have certainly been a great avenue to go through in the first place on this project,” Radermacher said. “I’m a little disappointed. I felt like they didn’t do their due diligence prior to getting to us for asking for this money. At this time we decided against moving forward with them.”
However, having learned from this experience, Radermacher said he was confident the city could put together a request for proposals or something similar to work with a developer to get the project done. He said the city can “position ourselves really well” for the January 2024 grant period.
“I do feel like that project is deserving of resources,” Radermacher said. “It’s over 50 years in terms of when it was first constructed and probably hasn’t seen a lot of capital improvement investment into that site for some time.”
In terms of preserving the city’s affordable housing, Radermacher said this is a good strategy that it will continue to explore moving forward. He had a meeting Wednesday, with Central Minnesota Housing — a partner with which the city has previously worked — to talk about potential affordable housing projects.
“I think we could probably find a way that we can find a developer that we can make a project like this work,” he said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard from Council Member Frank Gosiak that several constituents have expressed concern over slippery intersections within the city. County Engineer Greg Kimman said the city uses a salt and sand mixture on intersections when the temperatures are extremely cold, because certain chemicals don’t work once the temperatures drop below a certain point. He said to contact him if there is concern about a specific intersection;
• Swore in newly-elected Council members David Glaze and David C. Meyer; and re-elected Council members Wayne Liljegren and Leif Hanson, along with Mayor Greg Zylka;
• Elected Jerry Knafla as board president for 2023, and Liljegren as vice president;
• Approved a temporary gambling permit for the Church of St. Mary to hold a raffle on Feb. 23;
• Heard from Fire Chief Craig Seelen that the Fire Department’s application for grant funding to purchase new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) had not been accepted. As such, the Council approved the purchase of 25 SCBA for the Department — which it has budgeted for during the past two years — from Alex Air Apparatus of Alexandria for $200,914.60;
• Amended the job descriptions for new assistant police chief and administrative supervisor positions with the Little Falls Police Department;
• Amended the city ordinance regarding mobile food units to include a $30 temporary, two-day permit;
• Approved a labor agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services, Local No. 68;
• Approved the 2023 non-union employee step structure and employer paid health insurance premiums and benefits;
• Approved the payscale and grade for non-union city employees;
• Received a petition to put up a street light on Weston Circle;
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the city’s official paper of record in 2023; and
• Approved a resolution supporting the pursuit of Surface Transportation Block Grant funding for the First Avenue Northeast reconstruction project, which is slated for 2025 or 2026.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
A work session and public forum will precede the meeting.
