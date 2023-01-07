Swearing in

Standing, from left, Little Falls City Council Member Wayne Liljegren (Ward 2), Mayor Greg Zylka and Council Members David Glaze (at-large), David C. Meyer (Ward 3) and Leif Hanson (Ward 1) are sworn in prior to the Council meeting, Monday. Looking on are, seated from left, Council Members Jerry Knafla (Ward 2), Raquel Lundberg (Ward 1) and Frank Gosiak (Ward 3).

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

A plan that would have helped update some of the affordable housing in Little Falls is not going to happen just yet.

During its Dec. 19, 2022, meeting, the Little Falls City Council passed a preliminary resolution for the city to act as a conduit financier for apartment complexes in both Little Falls and St. Cloud. As part of the plan, a developer would have purchased the Park Place Apartments — formerly Key Row — in Little Falls with the intention of completing an estimated $9.6 million renovation and rehabilitation project on the property.

