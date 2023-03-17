Swanville Public School announced that the February Senior High Student of the Month is sophomore Lily Peterson. She is the daughter of Kim and Luke Peterson.
Peterson has stayed very busy during her high school career, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She is currently on the Student Council and has been since entering the high school in seventh grade. She has been on the honor roll since her freshman year,
In the area of sports, Peterson has won many awards including being on the All-Conference Team for volleyball, All Conference Honorable Mention for volleyball and Academic All-Conference in basketball, volleyball and softball.
Outside of school, Peterson is active in her church, helping with Vacation Bible School, volunteering at the carnival and with the Swanville Athletic Booster Club.
Peterson said her favorite thing about school is seeing her friends every day and playing sports. She advises other students to: “Always work as hard as you can even if it not good enough for everyone.”
“As only a 10th grader, Lily Peterson is wise beyond her years. Lily is academically and athletically motivated. Lily has a rare ability to balance both with dedication, responsibility and dignity. Lily is a light to all of those around her. I look forward to watching and cheering Lily on as she continues to grow throughout any challenge she faces,” said Nicollet Gammon Deering, physical education instructor.
“Lily Peterson is beyond deserving of the Student of the Month award. Lily is an incredible student. She works hard in all areas: athletics, academics and friendships. Lily strives to do her very best,” said Language Arts instructor Chantelle Frie. “One of Lily’s most impressive qualities is that she does not make excuses. Lily completes everything, uses her resources, pays careful attention and takes complete responsibility for herself and her work. She is a stand-out among her peers and Lily is a great addition to any class.”
Peterson enjoys weightlifting, hanging out with friends and playing sports. She plans to attend college to pursue a career in education.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.