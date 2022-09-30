Crookneck Lake

A map provided by the Crookneck Lake Improvement District shows the results of a survey conducted, June 28, which shows no curly leaf pondweed or Eurasian water milfoil; both of which are invasive species.

 Submitted graphic

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners heard reports on the health of two lakes, last month.

Crookneck Lake has had a great deal of success during the past year in mitigating aquatic invasive species. Lake Alexander is still dealing with zebra mussels, curly leaf pondweed and Eurasian water milfoil, but the Lake Improvement District (LID) was able to reduce next year’s assessment on property owners to $50.

Load comments