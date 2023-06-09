LFEF Grants
Submitted photo

The Little Falls Education Foundation awarded three grants totaling $4,300 to several teachers to enhance their classroom teaching.

Pictured are (from left): Principal Rusty Gwost; LFEF Board Member Pam Schilling; grant recipients Callie Dobis, Erin Sabyan and Peggy Rekstad; and LFEF Board Members Teri Kroll and Lynn St. Onge.

