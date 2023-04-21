Little Falls Community High School announced its top honor students for the graduating class of 2023.
LFCHS is recognizing top honors students with a gpa of 3.9 to 4.0 as “Summa Cum Laude,” with 20 students making the list.
The top 10 students include:
Elizabeth Ahlin, daughter of Craig and Debra Ahlin, earned a 4.0 gpa. During high school, Ahlin was involved in tennis, cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field, Knowledge Bowl, band, choir, jazz band, Jubileers, fall play, spring musical and Drama Club.
Ahlin is deciding between attending college at Dickinson College or Clark University.
Korrin Gwost is the daughter of Chris and Gabrielle Gwost, and will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. During her high school years, Gwost was involved in tennis, basketball, softball, jazz band, wind symphony and Link.
She plans to attend the College of St. Scholastica to major in biology and pre-PA to pursue a career as a physician assistant.
Ashley Hagen, the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Hagen, earned a 4.0 gpa. During her high school, career, Hagen was involved in tennis, gymnastics, track, Student Council DECA, band, jazz I, Jubileers and the musical.
Hagen’s future plans are to attend UMD to study biology on a pre-med track.
Coltin Johnson is the son of Paul and Carmen Johnson. He earned a 4.0 gpa during high school and was active in hockey, soccer and band.
Johnson plans to attend college to major in medicine.
Malae Nolan is the daughter of Pollyanna and Richard Taylor and Cheyenne Nolan. She earned a 4.0 gpa and was involved in volleyball, one act, Knowledge Bowl, Madrigal cast and recorder ensemble, band, jazz I and jazz II, speech, robotics, the spring musical pi orchestra, track, Drama Club and Natural Resources Club.
Nolan plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities to major in environmental engineering.
Owen Schoeck is the son of Chad and Laurie Schoeck and earned a 4.0 gpa. During high school, Shoeck was involved in Knowledge Bowl and Jazz Band.
He plans to attend UMD to study pharmacy.
Grant Stich is the son of Eugene and Lynn Stich and earned a 4.0 gpa. He was active in DECA, basketball, track and field and Knowledge Bowl during high school.
Stich plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to pursue a marketing degree.
Alexander Oberton is the son of Jim and Elizabeth Oberton. He earned a 3.986 gpa, while being active in Nordic skiing, baseball, cross-country, band, jazz band, choir, Jubileers and Link.
Oberton plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to pursue a degree in exercise and rehabilitation services, and eventually physical therapy.
Colton Gregoire is the son of Sheila Gregoire and David Gregoire. He will graduate with a 3.982 gpa and was involved in soccer, Knowledge Bowl, band and photography.
Gregoire’s plan is to study mechanical engineering at Minnesota State, Mankato.
Henry Moore, the son of George and Jill Moore, earned a 3.979 gpa. He was active in soccer, hockey, track, choir, band, spring musical, one act, fall play, DECA, Student Council, Drama Club, Knowledge Bowl, Homecoming Committee, Prom Committee, Link, Jubileers and Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota.
Moore plans to attend Northern Michigan University to earn a BFA in acting and a minor in business.
The students who round out the “top 20” of the LFCHS Class of 2023, include: Ella Rausch, daughter of Matt and Amber Rausch; Kaylan Peterson, daughter of Tracy and Tanya Peterson; Kendra Couture, daughter of Tony and Kelly Couture; Jayda Alholm, daughter of Shawn and Julie Alholm; Koda Brastad, son of Kale and Heather Brastad; Elizabeth Blair, daughter of Mike and Erin Blair; Aliza Kresha, daughter of Ron and Wendy Kresha; Braden Gilder, son of Amanda Gilder and Jeff Gilder; Julie Vetsch, daughter of Joan Nelson-Vetsch and Mike Vetsch; and Jayden Spillum, daughter of Jason and Stacy Spillum.
Graduation ceremonies at Little Falls Community High School will be held Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.
