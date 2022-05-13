Little Falls Community High School announced its top honor students for the graduating class of 2022.
They include, in alphabetical order:
Ava Anderson is the daughter of Kristi Anderson and Mark Anderson and will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. During high school, Anderson was involved in soccer, track, Natural Resources Club, wind symphony and jazz band.
She plans to attend UW Stevens Point to pursue a double major in environmental science and Spanish with a minor in sustainability.
Lauren Hanfler is the daughter of Brian and Sabrina Hanfler and will graduate with 4.00 gpa. During her high school career, Hanfler was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, band, Homecoming Committee, Prom Committee and LINK.
This fall, Anderson plans to attend Minnesota State University in Moorhead to become a registered nurse.
Collin Kray, the son of Ryan and Stephanie Kray, will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. During high school, Kray played hockey and baseball and was involved in wind symphony and jazz band.
Future plans for Kray include attending St. John’s University to pursue a degree in chemistry.
Brock Lutzke is the son of Brian and Traci Lutzke and will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. During his high school career, Lutzke was involved in DECA, LINK, Personal Finance, band and the Decathlon and played baseball.
Lutzke plans to attend St. John’s University to major in finance.
Ethan Poser, the son of Bruce and Margie Poser, earned a 4.00 gpa. He was involved in basketball, track and field and DECA, during his high school years.
Poser plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities or the University of St. Thomas to study finance.
Brooke Schilling is the daughter of Gregory and Veronica Schilling and earned a 4.00 gpa. She was involved in swimming, trap shooting and softball during high school.
Schilling plans to attend St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona this fall, to pursue a BSN and work as an ICU nurse for a few years, before going back to school to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
Meghan Schilling, the daughter of Kara Schilling, will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. During high school, she was involved in band, soccer, basketball, LINK, Student Council, Prom Committee, Homecoming Committee and the brass quintet.
Schilling’s plans this fall are to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to major in chemistry.
Ellie Smieja, the daughter of Daniel and Rebecca Richter and Kerry Smieja, will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. During her high school career, Smieja was involved in DECA, soccer, softball, basketball, track, band, LINK, Homecoming Committee and the Prom Committee.
Smieja plans to attend the University of Minnesota for biomedical engineering.
Taylor Swantek is the daughter of Reid and Angela Bellig and David Swantek and will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. During high school, she was involved in soccer, basketball, track, LINK and the Homecoming Committee.
She plans to attend the University of Minnesota in Duluth to earn a degree in exercise science with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
Emma Sweeney, the daughter of Chad Sweeney and Theresa Hoheisel, will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. During high school, she played softball and basketball.
This fall, Sweeney plans to attend the Minnesota State University in Mankato to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
Graduation ceremonies at Little Falls Community High School will be held Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m., in the high school gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.