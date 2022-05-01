The school woods hold a special place in the hearts of those who took Doug Ploof’s classes at Little Falls Community High School.
“I spent a lot of time on that piece of ground,” said 2005 LFCHS graduate Caleb Silgjord, who is now a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“It was a place where we could get out of the classroom and get very in touch with the natural world,” Silgjord continued. “Everybody is going to view that piece of ground through a different lens. If you don’t see it through that same lens as I do, it might seem like it’s just a vacant lot. But, to people like me, there’s a deeper meaning to that piece of ground.”
The future use of that 14-acre piece of land has been the subject of much debate over the last couple of months. At the March 7 meeting of the Little Falls City Council, John McNamara of Wold Architects and Engineers gave a presentation detailing a proposed new community recreation center in Little Falls.
After conversations with the school district, the city has identified about half of that 14-acre parcel as the ideal site for the estimated 94,000-square-foot facility. It could include an indoor track, up to four full-size basketball courts — which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, soccer, pickleball, etc. — an elevated walking track and four meeting spaces.
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher has called that location their “ideal site.” That is due, in large part, to accessibility from Highways 10, 27 and 371, as well as proximity to other amenities within the community, such as restaurants and hotels.
The idea to use part of what is currently the school woods was initially floated in January 2020. At that time, it received pushback from proponents of the school woods, so a plan was worked out in which the city could purchase another piece of property south of the high school to help supplement the portion of outdoor learning space being taken away by the community center.
Jeremy Maslowski, a 2006 LFCHS graduate who now works as an assistant wildlife manager with the DNR, and Nikki Hegna, also an LFCHS graduate who now works in the outdoors, said that area would not sufficiently replace what is lost.
“To trade an established woods for what’s basically a parking lot and a drainage ditch, I feel like that’s a lose-lose,” Hegna said. “I’m looking for a win-win.”
Maslowski and Hegna, both of whom still live just outside of Little Falls, said they are supportive of the idea of Little Falls building a community recreation center. They just are not supportive of the preferred location that has been chosen.
They aren’t the only ones.
Lifelong Little Falls resident Dennis Dolan, who was chairperson of the Linden Hill Garden and Ground Committee for 14 years, said he didn’t have any direct relationship to the woods, which have been used for everything from forestry to art classes. Instead, he remembers how much his children enjoyed taking classes in the woods.
“I’m in support of the community center — the rec center,” Dolan said. “I think it’s needed. I thought it was needed in the past when it didn’t get endorsed. I’m in support of it. I think anything that’s going to develop things for our community’s use; the more things there are, the more people that are going to get involved. I’m really supportive of it.”
He added that he is also supportive of the people and the work that went into the plans for the community center. Coming from personal experience, he said he was aware of what it takes to develop “new buildings and services like this.”
Dolan said he’s aware of the months — sometimes years — of work that go into such a plan, and there are good reasons behind each aspect of it. As those decisions are made, however, he said it is important to give credence to others who have opinions on how that property could be better utilized.
Ultimately, he said he would be hesitant to vote in favor of any plan that specified that it will take land away from the school woods. He believes there are better locations, such as a piece of property currently owned by the city off of Haven Road near the current Belle Prairie Soccer Complex.
“I don’t have to make the decisions on these things, and I respect the people that do,” Dolan said. “I don’t know how that decision was originally determined, the woods, but now that there are other opinions coming up about it, I just hope that the people that are the designers and decision-makers are going to listen to them.”
Hegna and Maslowski both echoed those sentiments.
Hegna said not only would she like to have a community rec center for her three young children, but she would also use it herself. She said the idea of having a walking track to use indoors during the cold winter months particularly appealed to her, personally.
She said she wants to see the community grow and thrive, though she too was in favor of using the city-owned property near the soccer complex.
The benefit of that area, she felt, was that it would leave room to add amenities in the future, such as a splash pad and skate park.
“At the school woods, if they’re going to take half, that will be about seven acres to build the community center,” Hegna said. “That doesn’t leave a lot of room for expansion.”
She said that was a big part of why she feels she can’t support building the community center on the proposed location.
Maslowski described himself as “the athletic type,” and said he would also use a new community recreation center. However, he did not feel he could support it if it were to take away from the school woods.
Instead, he believed a better site would be the former site of the CentraSota Co-op, between Sixth and Seventh streets northeast. He felt that area would provide easy access off of Highway 27, as well as from the school and downtown.
Another issue with clearing part of the woods, he added, would be taking habitat away from plant and animal species which currently live in that forest area.
“A majority of the calls I receive from the public are animal nuisance complaints,” Maslowski said. “Essentially, ‘the deer are in my hostas’ or ‘bears keep getting in my bird feeders.’ You’re going to see that a lot more if that habitat gets taken away. Any critter that lives within the city of Little Falls is going to be pushed elsewhere. Then, that will be the city’s responsibility to decide how they want to handle that.”
All three of Ploof’s former students said it was in his classes during their time at LFCHS when they realized they could turn their love of nature and the outdoors into a career. Maslowski said, off the top of his head, he could think of 75 people he went to high school with who now had jobs in outdoors, wildlife or natural resources related fields. For that, he said he gives 100% credit to Ploof’s classes and the school woods.
The reason that area had such an impact on students was, in part, due to the fact it allowed for hands-on learning, according to Maslowski. He said, from a personal standpoint, he learns by doing. Going into the woods and working with a chainsaw, cutting buckthorn, taking water samples or pulling invertebrates out of ponds was much more beneficial to him than any work he did in the classroom.
Hegna recalled learning about small animal trapping, animal tracking, tapping for maple syrup and cutting materials to make houses for wood ducks in those woods during high school. She met the man who is now her husband in a forestry class at LFCHS.
Her career has taken her to places like Michigan, South Dakota, Alaska and Oregon, but when it came time to settle down, she and her husband elected to move back to Little Falls. A big part of that, Hegna said, was because of the great experience they had at Little Falls Community Schools, and they wanted to make sure their own children had those same opportunities.
“That was important, giving them that opportunity to experience the natural world that we actually live in, instead of experiencing everything on a digital screen,” Hegna said.
Silgjord described that area as “irreplaceable.” He said having a place like the school woods available to students right outside the door of the high school was “very rare.” In fact, he said other schools are working to offer students those type of experiences, but they often need to bus them to an off-campus location.
He, along with Maslowski, Hegna and Dolan alike, said it was important to realize that once that portion of the woods is gone, it is not coming back.
“A lot of schools don’t have those opportunities that students do in Little Falls,” Silgjord said. “As society gets more and more disconnected from natural resources and the natural world, I think spaces like this become even more important.”
Even as someone who did not come of age in the school woods, Dolan said he just plain enjoys what the school woods offer aesthetically. He said, as he drives around the community, he likes to see the woods tucked in amongst the man-made structures and modern amenities.
“To me, the wild space — I like the wild space,” Dolan said. “It’s not large, but it’s really there. I see it. Now, maybe some people don’t even see it, but I see it. So much of what we have, we’ve got in buildings and we’ve got in roads and parking lots and things like that. To be able to have wild places, wild spaces, I think our whole country — I think the whole world is trying to get back to that, also.”
Little Falls residents will have an opportunity to vote in the November general election on whether or not they want to accept a half-cent local option sales tax to help pay for the recreation center. Although Radermacher has said the school woods is the preferred site, he noted at the April 4 city council meeting that a location does not have to be specified on the ballot.
“There would still be time to discuss that if that is an issue that we need to address and change,” he told the Council.
In the months leading up to the November election, the city plans to host informational community meetings about the proposed project. Residents will have a chance to discuss details such as the proposed location with city employees and architects at those events.
“I just hope people really understand what’s going on,” Maslowski said. “As a person who works in the profession, I know the impact it would have on the community if part of those woods were taken away.
“I’m not against the project,” he added. “I’m just against having it built in that location.”
