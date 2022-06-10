Two Little Falls business groups are confident they will be stronger together.
Members of the Little Falls Business Association (LFBA) voted to dissolve at the organization’s June 1 meeting. Its work will continue, however, as the LFBA will now be consolidated under the newly-created Community Promotions Committee of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President and CEO Deb Boelz said they are excited to be the “umbrella organization” for this new venture. She said it is, in a sense, a homecoming for the LFBA. Prior to its formation in 2003, she said the organization operated as the Chamber’s Retail Committee.
“I would like them to be committee-driven on what they would like to be,” Boelz said. “A lot of people on that committee are retailers, so I will rely on their expertise.”
LFBA Member Susy Prosapio said the idea to work together has been in the works for about 10 months. There were roughly 125 member businesses in the LFBA at the time of its dissolution. About 80% of them were also part of the Chamber, so it was only natural for the two groups to work together.
About eight or nine member organizations were represented at the LFBA’s final meeting, all of whom voted in favor of dissolution. The idea to continue as a committee under the Chamber was first broached due to the LFBA struggling to find officers.
“The purposes of the Chamber and the LFBA are so similar,” Prosapio said. “We also have a lot of people who are part of both, so our volunteers aren’t being stretched between the two organizations. There was interest on both sides.”
Part of the reason it took so long for the resolution to finally come to a vote was because, when the LFBA’s charter was written, there was no dissolution clause included. Prosapio said, with that being the case, the organization worked with an attorney to ensure everything was done by the book.
The organization’s leadership also wanted to be sure member businesses had a chance to give feedback or voice any concerns they had about the idea. Prosapio said most were in favor, and she did not hear from anyone who was opposed.
“The beautiful thing is, we’ll still be able to continue to do what we have been doing; and that’s promoting the community of Little Falls and the businesses in this community,” Prosapio said. “One of the things we’ve struggled with as an organization is structure. We’re a volunteer organization — we have no staff. The Chamber is going to offer that stability.”
That structural issue was highlighted recently as the LFBA began to work on a project. Prosapio — who is also the Chamber’s liaison to the Community Promotions and Participation Committee — said they were planning to begin a Community Pride Button Campaign. The initiative never came to be because leadership was unable to get any continuity of people showing up to their meetings.
Now, that project might be revived, as the Chamber will be able to provide that structure behind the scenes.
“Hopefully this will shoot some life into our retail community,” Boelz said.
Prosapio said the vote was also timed so that it came at the end of the member year. LFBA didn’t collect any dues this year, knowing this was coming up.
In terms of the 20% of businesses from the LFBA which were not part of the Chamber, she said they are all “strongly encouraged” to join. She said it is good way to support the community and other businesses.
“Little Falls is a community that is really on the upswing,” Prosapio said. “We have so many good things going on. This merger is going to make our business community that much stronger.”
