CRVST

A map shows the current progress on the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail.

 Submitted map

The city of Little Falls plans to work on a maintenance agreement for a portion of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) that runs through the west side of town.

Monday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher and Engineer Greg Kimman told the City Council that they recently met with representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen, to broach the topic of a maintenance agreement. The existing portion of the trail, which runs from Charles A Lindbergh State Park to Mill Island Park, is not maintained during the winter.

