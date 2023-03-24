The city of Little Falls plans to work on a maintenance agreement for a portion of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) that runs through the west side of town.
Monday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher and Engineer Greg Kimman told the City Council that they recently met with representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen, to broach the topic of a maintenance agreement. The existing portion of the trail, which runs from Charles A Lindbergh State Park to Mill Island Park, is not maintained during the winter.
Since the trail opened in 2019, residents in the area have voiced various concerns about the lack of care to the non-motorized portion of trail during the winter. While some have stated that it is not usable for walkers because of the snow pack, others have said snowmobilers use the trail and create a hazard for those on foot.
As a state trail, the CRVST is under the jurisdiction of the DNR. However, as that portion goes through the city and is in the county right of way, both of those entities also have responsibility in that area.
“They are receptive to having a maintenance agreement for that stretch,” Kimman said. “The county, as well as the DNR, don’t have any funds to put toward it, but we would be able to do a maintenance agreement on that.”
He said a maintenance agreement would outline responsibilities for winter upkeep on the trail, namely snow removal. Right now, it would likely be a one-year agreement for the winter of 2023 - 2024 as a “trial period.” The matter would be revisited going forward based on how everything went during that first winter.
Radermacher said the DNR reiterated to he and Kimman that it does not do snow removal on any state trails, anywhere in the state. However, there are areas in which local jurisdictions have maintenance agreements under which they provide those services for their residents.
Another issue he said was brought to their attention was that, across the state, it is “widely known” that state trails can be used by snowmobilers if they are not cleaned off. That includes non-motorized trails, unless that stipulation is enforced by the local jurisdiction during the winter.
“Even within city limits?” asked Council Member Raquel Lundberg.
“There’s actually a state law that indicates that snowmobiles are allowed in the right of way of county roads and such, same with ATVs,” Kimman said. “Unless there’s a trail specifically for them in that right of way, then they are allowed in that.”
Later, Radermacher clarified that, since the CRVST is posted as “non-motorized,” it can be enforced as such. His point in bringing up the fact snowmobiles often use state trails elsewhere is that it is known among riders that, when that rule isn’t enforced in the winter, they can use the trail.
“I’m not encouraging that nor suggesting that we should allow it,” he said. “I don’t believe that is probably the best use of that area. The question was, where are they even going? They can’t go through the park at all.”
He emphasized, however, that it would be up to the city to provide that enforcement.
“I think once you clean it off and you keep it clean, they can’t use the trail because then they’re destroying it,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak, who is also president of the CRVST Committee. “According to the DNR, it’s non-usable then.”
Radermacher said it was evident in their meeting that the DNR did not want the city to clean snow off of the trail until a maintenance agreement is in place. That agreement would also have to go through the county, as the trail is within its right of way.
He said the county expressed that it was supportive of the city cleaning the trail, but it did not want to have anything to do with maintenance or helping to fund the upkeep.
Despite this current winter dragging on, Radermacher said any plan would not go into effect until the 2023 and 2024 season.
“If it’s really well received in terms of us cleaning it, using it, then we can look to continuing that on,” he said. “The state has a few agreements that are one year or three years and some of them are in perpetuity until they don’t want to do it anymore.”
Gosiak mentioned that some people who live along that stretch have expressed interest in doing some of the maintenance themselves. Kimman said that would be a possibility, but the agreement would still have to be between the city, county and DNR.
In their discussion, he said the DNR representatives referenced an agreement in which the city is the entity with which it has the agreement, but the city has an agreement with a local property owner who actually does the work.
“Then it’s up to the city or the county if they wanted to subcontract, if you will, that out to someone else,” Kimman said.
Radermacher said if that is the interest of the property owners in the area, he was open to having a discussion. They won’t be in a position to talk about it, though, until the maintenance agreement is in place.
He felt the city would likely not begin further discussions with the DNR until the summer.
“They’re not going to be open to those conversations,” Radermacher said. “It was something we said we’d get to this summer, and then we could start talking about details.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard from Human Resources Director Annie Cribb that she recently conducted annual employment satisfaction surveys with city employees. She received 75% engagement, and highlighted that 93.3% of respondents said they were “overall satisfied” with their job;
• Issued a letter of support for Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) funding for the Morrison County Historical Society’s riverbank stabilization project at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum;
• Received a review of 2022 financial statements by Schlenner Wenner & Co. for the Friends of Linden Hill, Friends of the Pine Grove Zoo and Visit Little Falls;
• Approved a license to sell fireworks for Walmart and TNT Fireworks;
• Approved the use of the City Hall parking lot for a fundraising event for the Morrison County Animal Humane Society, Saturday, May 6. The event will include vendors for “all things pets” in Morrison County;
• Accepted the recommendation of the Airport Commission and awarded the low bid of $241,341.25 from Burski Excavating, of Rice, for a taxi lane expansion project at the Little Falls/Morrison County Municipal Airport, contingent upon being awarded a grant for the project;
• Awarded the low quotation of $15,893.06 from MEI Total Elevator Solutions, of Mendota Heights, for improvements to the elevator in the Little Falls Library;
• Awarded the low quotation of $15,013 from Central Minnesota Door Service, of Little Falls, for garage door replacements at the wastewater treatment facility;
• Awarded the $20,000 proposal from Bolton and Menk to assist in the funding application for future utility improvements on Fourth Street Northeast and First Street Northeast;
• Awarded the low bid of $167,745.96 to Asphalt Surface Technologies, of St. Cloud, for the 2023 Surface Improvement Project;
• Authorized the submittal of a grant application from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Recreation for the splash pad project;
• Approved updates to the city’s personnel training and travel policies;
• Approved a license for the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to hold the Arts and Crafts Fair, Sept. 9 - 10;
• Approved a license for the West Side Improvement Association to host the Antiques and Collectibles Fair, Sept. 9 - 10;
• Approved a resolution for cultural resources monitoring on the Fourth Street Northeast reconstruction project; and
• Adopted the Morrison County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Little Falls City Hall.
