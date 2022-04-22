The Little Falls City Council discussed the possibility of joining a partnership, Tuesday, that would fix an eroding riverbank that is putting a local nonprofit in danger of losing one of its buildings.
Camille Warzecha, interim executive director at the Morrison County Historical Society, has been working to get funding to repair and stabilize the bank on the Mississippi River near the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum. Two major rain events — one in August 2015 and another in June 2020 — have caused severe erosion on the bank, which is only about 20 feet from the building.
During a similar presentation to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, March 28, Warzecha said one estimate she has received had the total project cost at about $596,000.
“Funds are needed to hire a private engineering firm to design a plan to repair and stabilize the riverbank,” Warzecha said.
Warzecha has been working with the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to secure funding for the project. In order to be eligible for grant funding through either the Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) Grant Program or the Clean Water Fund, an engineering design must be submitted with the grant application. That cost alone will be about $77,760.
Those two grants require a 10% and 25% match, respectively. Projects are often looked upon more favorably and are more likely to get funding if those matching funds are guaranteed ahead of time via community partnerships.
“We’ve met with the county commissioners and they have talked about dollars that they would put toward this, but they wanted to encourage more partnership,” Warzecha said. “Since we are in the city of Little Falls, and I hadn’t been to the city to ask for this, I’m here.”
Warzecha said the work done on the bank would likely be similar to a project in Pierz that received CPL funding. That project saved the Hillman Creek near the Pierz Golf Course, and eventually won an award from the Minnesota Erosion Control Association.
One aspect that makes the project near the Weyerhaeuser Museum particularly difficult, however, is how steep the bank is in that location.
“Both of the grants that we’re looking at, that we ultimately would go for, both of them would require something sustainable,” Warzecha said.
She added that she has also reached out to Minnesota Power, which owns the water rights between the dam in Little Falls and the Blanchard Dam in Bellevue Township. She was told by a person she spoke with at Minnesota Power that they don’t normally fund projects like this, but her request would be passed along.
Warzecha eventually clarified that her ask to the city was that it would provide funding — in partnership with Morrison County, if it decides to join — that would cover the engineering design cost as well as matching funds for the two possible grants.
“The engineering part we would want to pay up front, because that would be what we’d have to have to go for a grant,” Warzecha said. “You have to have something firm before you can do that.”
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked if she wanted the city to commit the money for the engineering design at this point, and then come back for the rest once the project was moving forward. Warzecha said that would be an option, however, they would prefer to have the money for both engineering and a potential match committed up front.
For example, she said if the total cost of the engineering design and the matching dollars equaled $210,000, if both the city and county partnered on the project, the two entities could come to an agreement on what percentage of that sum each would commit.
“On (Tuesday, April 26), I’m going back to the county,” Warzecha said. “They wanted some more answers on the museum itself and they wanted to talk a little bit more about it. They wanted to find out what the atmosphere was from the city; if you’re going to be working with them on this.”
No decision was made at Monday’s meeting. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the purpose was to simply get information to the Council, and a formal ask will be placed on a future agenda for consideration.
“The Weyerhaeuser Museum certainly is a valuable asset to our community,” Lundberg said. “You have so much information there.”
“We don’t want it bobbing down by Blanchard Dam,” Warzecha said. “And I don’t think St. Cloud would appreciate it in their water intake.”
