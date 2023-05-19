The Little Falls City Council continued to show support for a potential affordable housing project.
Monday, the Council voted 7-0 — Mayor Greg Zylka was absent — to support the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership (CMHP) in its use of tax increment financing (TIF) for a multi-family housing development. Specifically, the 45-unit apartment building would be all affordable housing on an extension of 14th Street Southeast.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the city is looking into giving a piece of property it owns to the CMHP for the development.
“They are seeking funding through Minnesota Housing, and as part of that application process, a resolution such as this one is necessary to give them some additional points for their application process,” he said.
It will also need a TIF district to be established on the property. This would be different than the one going to Community Asset Development Group (CADG) for its 49-unit market rate apartment building that is going in across the street.
Radermacher said because this will be an affordable housing complex, it has a different tax classification. This development will not be eligible for as much increment as the market-rate project.
David Drown and Associates is currently working to develop the tax plan for the property, so they do not yet have an exact total on the increment it will collect. Radermacher said this was the first in a few measures the Council will be asked to pass in the coming weeks ahead of the July deadline for the CMHP to turn in its application to the state.
He said there were some preliminary estimates on the increment amount, but there are still factors that need to be figured out, such as what the actual building will look like and the county’s valuation process. Their best estimate, he said, was between $1 million and $2 million.
CMHP will also need the full 25 years for which it is eligible for the TIF.
“Even though this project is going to cost significantly more money than the other one, a lot of that support’s going to come from the state funds; not our funds,” Radermacher said. “It’s still not going to value as high. It’s just the way the tax classifications work since this will be a low-income across the board for all units of this housing.”
To clarify, Radermacher said the resolution was to support CMHP’s application for credits from the state, as well as to work with it to explore a TIF district for the project.
City to get new legal counsel
The Council learned, at the end of its meeting, that City Attorney Alissa Harrington is leaving Flaherty and Hood P.A., and will therefore no longer serve as its legal counsel. Monday marked her final meeting with the city.
Harrington has been with Flaherty and Hood since 2019. She said, in the immediate future, she anticipates Associate Attorney Cara Brown will be present at the city’s meetings.
Brown and Senior Attorney Robert Scott will be handling a majority of the city’s inquiries, she said.
Harrington said she knows the city will be in good hands going forward, and she has appreciated her time working with the leadership team in Little Falls.
“I just want to thank you all for the years of, honestly, the privilege of having me work with your staff,” Harrington said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Removed a request from Dallas Evers, doing business as Motors of America, to host a car show at Le Bourget Park, June 17, from the consent agenda so it can gather more information;
• Approved an application for the Dam Festival fireworks show;
• Authorized a request to post and advertise for a police officer position with the Little Falls Police Department;
• Approved the purchase of two golf carts for the Little Falls Golf Course for a total cost of $12,800;
• Awarded the low quotation of $18,634.80 from Agassiz Seed and Supply for turf establishment products; and
• Removed Police Officer Jon West from employment with LFPD for “non-disciplinary reasons,” following a closed meeting for a performance evaluation.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Little Falls City Hall.
