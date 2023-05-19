Jerry Knafla

Little Falls City Council President Jerry Knafla discusses a topic on the consent agenda with the rest of the Council, Monday, at Little Falls City Hall.

The Little Falls City Council continued to show support for a potential affordable housing project.

Monday, the Council voted 7-0 — Mayor Greg Zylka was absent — to support the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership (CMHP) in its use of tax increment financing (TIF) for a multi-family housing development. Specifically, the 45-unit apartment building would be all affordable housing on an extension of 14th Street Southeast.

