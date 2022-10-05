The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced, Tuesday, that a Level III sex offender recently moved to rural Motley.
Joshua Matthew McMillen, 35, is residing in the vicinity of Dogwood Lane, southeast of Motley. He is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall white male who weighs about 173 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.
“The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D,” read the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “These statutes authorize law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.”
McMillen is required to register as a sex offender because he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct. The release states that he engaged in sexual contact with a known teen-aged female. Coercion was used to gain compliance.
He was released from prison on Nov. 5, 2019, and moved to the Motley area on Sept. 27, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office noted that McMillen has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and he is transitioning into the community.
“The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather awareness,” said the statement. “Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”
Law enforcement may not disclose the exact location of where McMillen is living. It also cannot divulge where he works and/or goes to school.
Questions can be directed to Sgt. Dan Rocheleau a (320) 232-9233.
“Those convicted of sexual or predatory offenses have always been released to live in our communities,” read the statement. “It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had the ability to track movement of these individuals after initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act, law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered individual is unacceptable, and such acts could be charged as a crime.”
