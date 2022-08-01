Travis Kenneth Ahles

Travis Kenneth Ahles

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced, Monday, that a Level 3 sex offender was moving into the area.

Travis Kenneth Ahles, 27, will be residing in the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, south of Little Falls. Ahles was released from custody on March 25, 2019, after he was convicted on charges related to having sexual contact with a known female teenager.

Load comments