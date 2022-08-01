The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced, Monday, that a Level 3 sex offender was moving into the area.
Travis Kenneth Ahles, 27, will be residing in the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, south of Little Falls. Ahles was released from custody on March 25, 2019, after he was convicted on charges related to having sexual contact with a known female teenager.
The Sheriff’s Office stated in the release that it was releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota statute because it believes it will enhance public safety and protection.
“This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community,” the report reads. “This notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”
Ahles is described as a white male, who stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office stated that it cannot give out the exact location of where Ahles does or does not reside. It also cannot disclose where he works or goes to school.
Anyone with questions is directed to contact Sergeant Jeremy Luberts at (320) 632-9233. To report criminal activity by Ahles or any other individual, residents are asked to call 911.
“Those convicted of sexual or predatory offenses have always been released to live in our communities,” read the statement. “It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act, law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered individual is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.”
