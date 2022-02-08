The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert, Tuesday, informing the public that a Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to rural Motley.
Joshua Matthew McMillen, 34, relocated to Morrison County on Feb. 4, according to the report. It does not list an exact address.
“The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D,” read the statement. “These statutes authorize law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.”
McMillen is described as a white male with “sandy” hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weights 173 pounds.
He was released on Nov. 5, 2019, after being convicted on charges that stemmed from an incident in which he “engaged in sexual contact with a known teen-aged female,” the report states. “Coercion was used to gain compliance.”
The investigating agency is listed as the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, and he does not have a supervision agent because his sentence has expired.
“The individual has served the sentence imposed on (him) by the court and is transitioning into the community,” reads the statement. “This notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”
Anyone with questions may contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.