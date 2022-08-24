The Morrison County Attorney’s Office announced, Wednesday, that it determined the use of lethal force was justified in an April officer involved shooting near Bowlus that resulted in the death of a Fergus Falls man.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated the incident and submitted its findings and corresponding documents to the Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Brian Middendorf said in a written statement, Wednesday, that he specifically reviewed whether or not charges should be filed against the two law enforcement officers who fired their service weapons, Minnesota State Trooper Megan Boser and Otter Tail County Deputy Dale Haberer.
“Following that review, the use of lethal force was determined to be justified,” Middendorf wrote.
The determination was in relation to an incident that occurred April 28, near Bowlus. Charles Francis Bangs, 59, Fergus Falls, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to information at the time of the incident, the West Central Drug Task Force attempted to locate Bangs as part of a narcotics investigation. A State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Bangs in Mille Lacs County and, eventually, a scuffle broke out between one of Bangs’ passengers and the trooper. Bangs then fled the scene with a Mille Lacs County deputy following in pursuit.
His vehicle was located in the Bowlus area later that evening. When officers attempted to make contact, he again fled the scene. They eventually were able to get the vehicle stopped. It was during the following interaction that the shooting occurred.
“Per BCA protocol, the file was submitted to Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf to determine whether the actions of law enforcement were justified, and therefore legal,” read the statement.
In a letter to Special Agent Alicia Barlow of the BCA and Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, Middendorf laid out the factual review of what happened that day. He said in the letter that it was “suspected that the occupants of the vehicle were trafficking large amounts of drugs.” When Bangs attempted to flee the scene, a lengthy high-speed chase ensued. During the pursuit, a bag was thrown from the vehicle. It was later located and found to contain “a large amount of a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.”
The vehicle was eventually tracked to 45th Street in Morrison County, where five officers — including Boser and Haberer — attempted to surround the suspect vehicle and stop it. The letter states that law enforcement officers approached the suspect vehicle from two directions, but Bangs attempted to escape by driving off of the roadway and into an adjacent field.
As shown on Boser’s body worn camera and squad camera, one of the officers approached the stalled 2018 Chevy Cruz on the front, passenger side with his firearm displayed. Another officer used his right foot to kick the front passenger side door.
About three seconds after approaching the vehicle, according to Middendorf, the video shows one of the officers using his left elbow to strike the front passenger side window and yelling, “Show me your hands.” At this point, Bangs can be observed in the driver’s seat with a phone in his right hand. He eventually put the phone down and both of his hands were out of view of the squad camera, according to the letter.
Four seconds later, Bangs can be seen with a black handgun in his left hand. Boser took cover at the front, driver side of the vehicle with her firearm pointed at Bangs. About two seconds passed before, holding the gun in his left hand, Bangs pointed it at Boser.
On the video, she can be heard announcing, ‘He’s got a gun,” Middendorf wrote. At that point, Haberer drove his squad car into the cornfield and stopped in front of Bangs’ vehicle.
Bangs then turned his body to the right and pointed the gun at another officer, who took a step back, away from the passenger side of the vehicle. Boser then fired three shots at Bangs through the driver side window.
The window shattered, and Haberer exited his vehicle to take cover behind his driver’s side door.
During the next second, two other officers at the scene retreated and took cover behind a squad car. Haberer fired six shots from a handgun through the front windshield at Bangs, according to the report. Boser then retreated toward the rear of her squad car, where she was no longer within view of the camera.
Middendorf wrote that Haberer leaned into the front seat of his squad car, exited and retreated to the rear of the vehicle. An officer can be heard yelling, “Hands up, hands up.”
The entire interaction took place within a matter of 20 seconds.
Though Middendorf said the video “speaks for itself,” law enforcement officers on scene gave a statement on their thought process throughout the encounter.
“I exited the driver’s side of my squad car with my sidearm drawn on the driver,” Boser wrote. “As I rounded the front of my squad, I observed the male driver, sitting in the driver’s seat, to have a black handgun in his hand. I notified the officers on scene of the known weapon. As the driver continued to raise the handgun, pointing it in the direction of [sic] Task Force Agent, I fired my 9mm Glock duty weapon through the driver’s side window to neutralize the threat. The male driver posed an immediate great bodily harm or death threat to myself and other officers on scene, which amplified the situation to authorize deadly force.”
Middendorf said the squad and body worn camera video corroborated the officers’ statements.
He further stated that officers provided medical attention and called for emergency medical responders. Despite lifesaving efforts, Bangs was declared dead at the scene.
The BCA Crime Scene Team recovered a handgun from the front, driver side floor of the vehicle. The chamber was empty, but the magazine was loaded with ammunition, according to Middendorf.
“To be clear, the death of Mr. Bangs is a tragedy, and his family and friends left to grieve,” Middendorf wrote in his conclusion. “However, there is overwhelming evidence that the officers’ actions were necessary to protect their own lives, as well as the lives of their fellow officers.”
He said the video clearly shows Bangs made the “deliberate and unfortunate decision” to raise a firearm and point it directly at one of the officers, who was standing just a few feet away.
“An objectionably reasonable officer would believe that any delay in shooting Mr. Bangs would likely have result in great bodily harm or death to (the officer) or another officer that was present at the scene,” Middendorf wrote. “Accordingly, I expressly find that this shooting was legally justified. Further, I clear both officers of any criminal liability.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.