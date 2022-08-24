Graphic
Metro Creative Connections

The Morrison County Attorney’s Office announced, Wednesday, that it determined the use of lethal force was justified in an April officer involved shooting near Bowlus that resulted in the death of a Fergus Falls man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated the incident and submitted its findings and corresponding documents to the Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Brian Middendorf said in a written statement, Wednesday, that he specifically reviewed whether or not charges should be filed against the two law enforcement officers who fired their service weapons, Minnesota State Trooper Megan Boser and Otter Tail County Deputy Dale Haberer.

