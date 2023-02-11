Joy Leidenfrost lives up to her cheerful first name.
Tuesday, that positive attitude and strong work ethic helped her earn the Award of Excellence from Morrison County for the fourth quarter of 2022. The award is given quarterly to a county employee “in recognition for your contributions assisting Morrison County in providing cost-effective, high-quality services in a friendly, respectful manner.”
“I have to tell you that when I hear the term ‘team player’ — sometimes that term is overused by all of us,” said County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeffrey Jelinski. “Not with you. You are the epitome of team player.”
Leidenfrost is a child support officer in the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department. She has worked in HHS since 1995, starting as an office support specialist before moving up into a support enforcement aide job in child support and, eventually, taking on her current role.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, in presenting the award, said shortly after he started in his position in December 2021, he remembers seeing Leidenfrost during the holiday season. She was wearing a “big broach” on her blouse that said, “Joy.”
“I knew I would not forget her name,” LeBlanc said. “Little did I know, she’s much more than that.”
He said she is the person in the office who is constantly looking to “uplift others.” That is evident even by entering her workspace, which he said is unmistakable when there are decorating competitions.
LeBlanc said she goes “over and above all of the time,”
“She’s constantly giving more of herself to others, and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” LeBlanc said.
Reading from the nomination letter he received on her behalf, he said Leidenfrost was described as “an extremely talented individual.” The letter said she was asked to join the Holiday Gathering Committee to help with some centerpieces. She agreed to help, and from there eventually ended up decorating the entire event.
Further, it said she did “most of the work,” not only going to stores to purchase items that fit within the budget, but also finding items around her home and donating them to the stockpile of decorations.
“Joy put in tireless amounts of work creating items, painting items, assembling those items, etc,” LeBlanc said, reading the letter. “She spent many, many hours working on the decorations. Joy created 30 centerpieces as well as an arch where guests could take pictures.”
According to the letter, Joy’s sister-in-law died the weekend prior to the holiday gathering. Despite it being a rough time in her life, she continued in her work to ensure there were enough decorations for the event.
“Even in her time of sadness, she thought about others,” LeBlanc read.
He commended her for giving so much to make the holiday gathering a hit, and for the fact she and her husband, Bill, still showed up at the party.
Knowing her, LeBlanc said he was not surprised she was there to celebrate with her coworkers.
“I’m thankful and grateful to have you as part of the Morrison County team,” he said. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”
Bonnie Bachan, child support and collections supervisor for HHS, said her department is lucky to have Leidenfrost as part of the team. HHS Director Brad Vold said he has known her for a long time and, within all of the fun she brings to the office, she also works hard.
He said that willingness and ability to help others resonates not only with clients, but also with coworkers.
“When Jeff and I were at that event, we commented about, ‘Jeez, who made all of these table ornaments or whatever you want to call them; Christmas fun?’” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “I’m glad I got to put a face with the name. It was pretty incredible, all of the work that you did for that event.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he has known Leidenfrost for many years, and that she was “always the life of the party.” He said that she’s “always smiling” and is the type of person that, once someone meets her, they want to get to know her.
Leidenfrost said she truly enjoys working for Morrison County.
“I like setting people straight, basically,” she said. “Most of my clients know me pretty well. I don’t beat around the bush. I tell them what it’s like and that, you know, you’ve got to do your part too to make things work. I try to be honest, tell it like it is. I think most people appreciate that.”
Commissioner Bobby Kasper echoed Winscher’s comments, stating that he has known Leidenfrost since she was a little girl, and describing her as “a fireball.”
Jelinski said, in terms of the holiday gathering, there was “this sunshine” that shone even inside the Pierz Ballroom, and that was Leidenfrost. He said he appreciated that she was able to do that even “knowing that this was not a fun day for you.”
For earning the Award of Excellence, Leidenfrost was given a front row parking pass, an engraved decoration of the county’s historic courthouse, a Certificate of Appreciation, her choice of a piece of Morrison County apparel and Chamber Bucks.
“We talked a lot about that holiday gathering and again, Joy helps set our wonderful culture here in the county,” LeBlanc said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a request from the Royalton Sportsmen Club to hold a raffle, June 10, at the Royalton Sportsmen Club;
• Approved a request from Mary of Lourdes School to host a raffle, April 14, at the Falls Ballroom;
• Approved a request from Bethany Lutheran Church to host bingo, March 26 and Sept. 24, at the church;
• Gave County Administrator Matt LeBlanc the go-ahead to endorse CentraCare in its effort to expand medical care in rural areas; and
• Set the county’s appeal and equalization meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Morrison County Government Center.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Morrison County Government Center.
