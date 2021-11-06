Being a blonde means much more than hanging out by the pool and dating the campus heart throb.
In the Pierz Healy Junior and Senior High School fall play, “Legally Blonde,” Elle Woods learns, through hard work and self-confidence, she can be much more than a blonde stereotype. A musical comedy adapted from the 2001 movie of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon, “Legally Blonde” features a good message, with lots of fun and energy along the way.
“I was kind of choosing between ‘Grease’ or ‘Legally Blonde,’” said Musical and Pierz Choir Director Iris Kolodji. “I just felt that a story about a female who is empowered and accomplishes some real goals would be a lot more refreshing and interesting than something like ‘Grease,’ that just feels really dated and not empowering to our female actresses. That’s why I chose ‘Legally Blonde.’ I also love the music.”
The story follows Woods — played by senior Abby Skwira — a southern California sorority girl with an eye for fashion. After getting dumped by her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III — played by Caleb Kuske — she follows him to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win him back.
Through new friends such as Paulette — played by Breanna Storkamp — and Emmett — played by Connor Kruse — she finds there’s much more to life than being the future Mrs. Huntington. She can also overcome all of the indignities that come with being a natural blonde and prove her doubters wrong.
Skwira said she first saw “Legally Blonde” when she was a young girl. Later, she saw a production of the play. Getting to transform herself into Elle Woods is something she described as “a dream come true.”
She’s no stranger to the stage in Pierz. Skwira said she has been performing in every play she could since elementary school.
“Theater has been like a backbone in my life ever since I’ve been in fifth grade,” Skwira said.
“It’s just really been a really awesome place for me to learn and grow as a person and as a musician,” she continued. “I feel like having to work as a team and having to learn lines and dances and being able to work with other people just helps you in a way nothing else really can.”
During that time, she’s taken on a number of roles. Skwira played ensemble parts in plays like “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Cinderella.” She cut her teeth with a larger role as Vera Claythorne in the school’s production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.”
She said she has enjoyed all of the roles, but approaching her turn as Elle Woods has been a more intense experience. The character is on stage for all but about five or 10 minutes of the production, according to Skwira, and features 12 wardrobe changes.
All of that coupled with lines, choreography and singing makes preparation a big job.
“You really need to make it a central part of your life,” Skwira said. “When I drive to work in the morning, 40 minutes there and 40 minutes back, I’m listening to the music. I averaged it out the other day, all of my hours, and I think it’s six and a half hours a day.”
She said the experience has been “crazy.” But it’s also “so rewarding” and “so worth it.”
In terms of what the audience can expect when going to see “Legally Blonde,” Skwira said the plot is similar to the movie. The biggest difference, of course, is that the play is a musical; while the film is not.
She said the show has a great cast, each of whom are putting in a tremendous amount of work — no matter how large or small their role may seem. Skwira said they bring “an indescribable amount of energy” to the stage.
“I think the songs just give it such a spark,” she said. “It makes it feel more alive. It’s booming with energy. Instead of the show you watch and you’re like, ‘Oh, that was a good show,’ it’s great. But I feel like the songs just add so much.
“It’s going to be a great show, I think,” she said.
Kolodji agreed. She said the show features some “really funny moments” with music that is “catchy” and “toe-tapping.” Overall, she believes it will be a fun experience for all who come out for the show, which runs Nov. 18 - 21 at Pierz High School with shows scheduled for 7 p.m., aside from a 2 p.m. Sunday matinée, Nov. 21.
For those familiar with the movie, there is even a song titled, “The Bend and Snap.”
“It’s just a really fun show,” Kolodji said. “It has a happy ending, it’s light-hearted, so I think a really enjoyable experience for anyone who decides to come.”
She said the cast has been working hard, with practices four or five times per week. Those include choreography, vocal and acting practices, along with all-cast rehearsals to put it all together.
The cast features about 50 students in grades 7 - 12 between the cast, crew and pit orchestra. It is a markedly larger cast than Kolodji’s first production at the school, last spring’s performances of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
That show went off with many COVID-19 restrictions still in place, making it necessary to have a smaller cast. Even with that, logistics were tough. With everything pretty much back to business as usual now, Kolodji said there has been less stress this time around.
Still, the larger cast presents its own set of challenges.
“With a bigger cast comes more scheduling things, and we’re really fortunate to have so many people involved, but it’s definitely been a journey working things out with schedules,” Kolodji said. “But, all of that being said, it’s going really well. I’m really excited to open up on Nov. 18.”
She is getting some help from another person who is no stranger to the stage in Pierz — 2021 graduate Tori Mitchell. After holding down the female lead last spring, Mitchell came back for “Legally Blonde” as an assistant director.
Kolodji said she has been “really, really helpful” in helping with side work and directing a few scenes.
“Miss Kolodji and Tori Mitchell, both of them are doing such an extreme amount of work,” Skwira said. “They’re here from dawn until dusk every day. I just want to give a big thank you to them. They’ve done a lot.”
As a show about college students, Kolodji said there are some adult issues that come up. However, she said they worked hard to scale down and get rid of things that they felt wouldn’t be appropriate for a high school play. She wants everyone in the audience to feel comfortable and entertained.
Due to those efforts, she said it is a family-friendly show. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 for the public and $3 for students.
“I think it’s a really exciting show that showcases a young female character learning that they can be more, and empowering themselves through education and hard work, which is just really special theme to be able to put on as a high school director and to watch the actors bring to life,” Kolodji said. “The music is really catchy. It’s a lot of fun, pop sort of songs. I think they’ll leave humming.”
