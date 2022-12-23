The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) announced the newest recipients of 35 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $304,444 in 19 counties, including Morrison and Todd counties.

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council, Dec. 7.

Load comments