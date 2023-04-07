The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) announced the newest recipients of 28 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $253,192 in 16 counties.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council, March 17.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.
Local recipients of small grants ($10,000 and less) from the fiscal year 2023 January small grants cycle include:
• City of Grey Eagle, Grey Eagle, $10,000 — To hire a qualified architect to conduct a conditions assessment of the 1934 Grey Eagle Village Hall, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
• Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Onamia, $10,000 — To hire an individual trained in traditional Ojibwe moccasin making to conduct hands-on workshops that will teach this important historical cultural practice.
• Morrison County Historical Society, Little Falls, $6,000 — To provide appropriate storage materials for two archival collections.
The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $33.085 million for the 2022-2023 biennium, including funding for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage (“Legacy”) Grants: $5,892,000 for FY2022 and $7 million for FY2023.
Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two funding tiers. Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. The next small grant application deadlines are April 14, 2023 and July 14, 2023. Large grants of more than $10,000 are offered once a year. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.
For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit www.mnhs.org/preservation/legacy-grants. Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.
