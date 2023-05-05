Adeline LeBlanc and Ian Oberfeld have been named as the April Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
LeBlanc is the daughter of Randy and Jessie LeBlanc and Brian and Mary Seelen. She has five siblings, Bryce, Braden and Whitney LeBlanc and Sam and Garrett Seelen.
During her high school career, LeBlanc was involved in volleyball as team captain and winner of the Pioneer Award, was golf team captain, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS) secretary, Spanish Club and Peer Helping.
LeBlanc listed hanging out with friends and family as her most memorable experiences inside or outside of school. Being on the Homecoming Court was one of her greatest accomplishments.
She enjoys being outside, “Because I can do a bunch of different activities that I enjoy doing,” she said.
LeBlanc’s mother is who she considers her role model.
“She pushes me to do my best and helps me when I need it,” LeBlanc said.
Teacher Jaime Strohmeier has known LeBlanc for six years, as a student in her FACS classes. She is also LeBlanc’s volleyball coach and Honor Society adviser.
“Addie is a kind and selfless person, who is always smiling and brings positive energy to the classroom and the extracurricular activities she is involved in,” Strohmeier said.
“Addie has a strong work ethic that is demonstrated through her commitment to her academics, organizations and teams she is a part of. Additionally, Addie exhibit excellent leadership and shows respect for her fellow classmates,” she said.
LeBlanc’s friends, who she said would describe her as funny, kind, compassionate and fun, agree with Strohmeier.
LeBlanc will miss those friends and her classmates as she heads to Northwest Technical Community College in Bemidji. There she plans to study early childhood education and plans to do child care.
Oberfeld is the son of Rich and Loretta Oberfeld and has one sibling, Noah.
He was active in football as a captain and earned All-Section and All-Distrct; in track, where he was also captain and earned All-Conference, played basketball and was involved in travel Club and WEB (Where Everyone Belongs).
Sports are his favorite activities, he said, “Because of the self improvement that can be achieved every day and also the fact that I get to hang out with friends and coaches,” he said.
However, it was a mission trip to Haiti in 2019, that he listed as his most memorable experience.
His brother, Noah, is who Oberfeld looks to as a role model.
“He shows me every day what you can achieve if you put your mind to something that you love and his competitiveness in every single thing we do together pushes me to want to beat him even more, which translates to sports for both of us,” Oberfeld said.
“Ian is truly one-of-a-kind,” said Joel Pohland, high school band director. “From his always positive attitude, ability to take and tell jokes and work ethic. Ian’s presence in the band room will be greatly missed following this school year.
“Ian brings such great energy and positivity and can truly take charge of a classroom, activity, sport or anything else in such a positive manner,” Pohland said. “Ian always work extremely hard and his determination to exceed expectations is admirable.”
The loud, energetic and respectful young man said he will miss seeing his classmates every day as he heads to the University of Mary. There he plans to major in exercise science with a coaching minor. He plans to enter the physical therapy program after his undergraduate years. LeBlanc said he also plans to play football there.
As Students of the Month, LeBlanc and Oberfeld are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
