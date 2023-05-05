Adeline LeBlanc and Ian Oberfeld have been named as the April Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.

Adeline LeBlanc

LeBlanc is the daughter of Randy and Jessie LeBlanc and Brian and Mary Seelen. She has five siblings, Bryce, Braden and Whitney LeBlanc and Sam and Garrett Seelen.

Ian Oberfeld.jpeg
Load comments