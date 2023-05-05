LeAnn Pettow

LeAnn Pettow, women’s health nurse practitioner (WHNP), joins Lakewood Health System’s women’s health staff.

Originally from New York Mills, Pettow received her bachelor of arts in nursing degree from Concordia College and her master of nursing degree from the University of Cincinnati. Pettow is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health.

