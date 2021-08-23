The city of Little Falls announced, Monday, that it was implementing a ban on all lawn watering within the city, effective immediately.
The ban comes after the city was directed to implement water reduction measures by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“The DNR, due to 42% of the state being in an ‘Extreme Drought Warning’phase, has instructed the city to not produce more than 1.25 million gallons of water a day,” read a statement from the city of Little Falls.
The ban is exclusive to watering lawns. Residents may continue to water shrubs, bushes, flowers, vegetable gardens and trees. Community sports fields are also exempt from the ban. However, it does apply to all residents and businesses using city water, well water or a sandpoint for lawn watering.
This lawn watering ban will continue until further notice.
“The Minnesota Department of Health or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources may have restrictions for other water sources (i.e. river water, etc),” read the statement. “Please check their offices to ensure compliance.”
Anyone with questions on this lawn water restriction is directed to contact Little Falls City Hall at (320) 616-5500.
About 3/4 of an inch of rain was measured Friday night at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.