Law enforcement officers do much more than arrest bad guys.
That is only a piece of the public safety puzzle that comes with putting on that uniform every day. When disaster strikes, it is often those in law enforcement who are the first on scene and — in conjunction with other emergency responders such as firefighters and EMTs — work to ensure those impacted can get to safety, or receive any necessary medical attention.
Such a scenario played out in Morrison County, June 24, when Randall and the surrounding area was severely flooded after 8 - 12 inches of rain fell in the matter of a few hours.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said late in the evening, June 23, he began to hear reports of storm damage in the Randall area. At that point, most of it was the result of high winds, such as downed trees. But, at about 1:50 a.m., he received word from a township official that there was potential road damage due to torrential rain on 50th Avenue, southwest of Randall.
“We had a couple of deputies in the area just trying to assess the situation,” Larsen said. “At about 2:18 a.m. (June 24), one of our deputies came upon a flooded roadway at Bison Road and 250th Street, west of Randall.”
Not long after, the first barricades went up as flooding was spotted on Dove Road, which enters Randall from the north and eventually becomes First Street. By 4:30 a.m., a deputy had discovered both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 10 were flooded near the intersection with 230th Street.
“At that point there was still traffic coming through from both directions,” Larsen said. “Our deputies were kind of stuck monitoring the vehicle traffic. When you have water coming over the roadway like it was, there’s always a chance of drivers hydroplaning or being swept off of the roadway. So, all eyes were on the highway, at that point.”
Eventually, representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (DOT) were able to come and block off the highway. At that point, deputies could begin working on getting word out to local residents on road closures and the flooding that had become dangerous in and around Randall. They posted to social media and alerted local news outlets to help alert the public about the situation.
At 5:52 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received its first report of a resident trapped inside of their home off of Superior Avenue in Randall.
“The deputies then started paging out to all of the area fire departments for rescue boats,” Larsen said. “Every local agency deployed to the area. Our first priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who has been impacted, so we did a complete sweep through the area to make sure everyone who needed to get out was able to evacuate.”
Once that initial sweep was complete, Larsen said an incident command center was set up at the county shop just west or Randall. Supervisors from all of the agencies who had responded to the emergency were called in to be briefed. The command center also served as an area where those involved in the response could meet, update each other on what they were seeing and experiencing and discuss the next steps amongst each other.
Larsen reiterated, in an incident such as the flood in Randall, human life and safety is always the first priority. Once that mission is complete, agencies on hand begin to make second and third sweeps through the impacted area to protect critical infrastructure.
In Randall, for example, that meant sandbagging to protect Well No. 2. After the water treatment plant had gone offline, it remained the only source of drinking water to residents within the city. Emergency crews also had to work with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway to ensure no trains came through on the flooded tracks until water receded.
“You get a plan in motion as soon as you can get everybody together,” Larsen said. “When the initial call comes in — it doesn’t matter what type of emergency the call is about — it’s always chaos. As soon as you can increase communication between all of those entities that are coming together, you can begin to control some of that chaos.”
More than 21 agencies and organizations responded to the flooding in Randall. Larsen said they all must lean on one another, work as a team and utilize one another’s strengths to get the best outcome possible.
He said the Sheriff’s Office, in this case, relied heavily on Emergency Management Director Victoria MacKissock, who has a list of resources and ways to get them quickly. That helps ensure smooth efforts for both the response and subsequent recovery.
He said they also lean on city officials, as they are going to know what critical infrastructure needs to be protected and what needs to be among the highest priorities.
At the same time, there is still a matter of working with the public. Larsen said, when flooding occurs, there are often drivers who go around barricades in an effort to get a better look at what’s happening. In Randall, there were also people swimming in the flooded portions of town.
“We don’t want those people involved in the response and rescue effort to have to worry about other hazards,” he said. “It’s total chaos that needs to be controlled.”
In this case, after a briefing — which occurred every two hours — local fire departments began parking their trucks near barricades to further dissuade and block drivers from being able to go around. Setting up a perimeter around the impacted area was a key priority, as it allowed those involved in the emergency effort to focus on the task at hand.
Emergency responders, including deputies, also worked with city officials to set up temporary shelters for displaced residents. Though Larsen said the occupants in most of the 30 residences that needed to be evacuated had relatives or friends they could stay with on a longer-term basis, having those shelters gave them a place to go as they worked to get assistance for their own, personal situations.
In coordinating an effort that involves so many agencies, organizations and individual voices, Larsen said it is vital that everyone works together throughout the process.
“The most important thing for us is knowing that every voice matters,” he said. “We make sure we listen to what every person from every entity is seeing and their ideas. We’re all there for the same purpose. We’re all there to make sure everyone is safe, first and foremost, and then to secure the town and protect critical infrastructure.”
The next step, Larsen said, would be for representatives from the American Red Cross and Minnesota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to come to town and meet with everyone impacted by the event. Those groups go through a checklist to ensure everyone is set up with needed temporary housing, financial assistance, counseling, whatever the case may be.
Larsen said, from the feedback he had received, the effort in Randall was well-coordinated and that the primary objective of keeping everyone safe was accomplished.
“To be able to come together and work together for a common cause — and to use each other’s strengths — it’s amazing all of the positive things that are possible,” Larsen said. “We’re certainly sad that this happened and sad to see the way it’s affected people, but we’re thankful that our prayers were answered and no one was injured or killed.”
