The Little Falls City Council will have some big decisions to make in the near future regarding city facilities.
Monday, Wold Architects and Engineers presented the results of a facility needs assessment it completed during the past couple of months. The assessment focused on City Hall, the Police Station and Fire Hall on the east side of town.
In speaking with employees in each department and touring the buildings, Wold determined what needs to be done to make the buildings viable for both current and future needs; both short-term and long-term. It also presented concepts for a new facility that would put all three departments under one roof, if the City Council chooses to go that route.
Paige Sullivan, an architect with Wold, conducted most of the meetings with city staff members. She presented information about projected space needs that will need to be met for each department moving forward.
“We have an existing space utilization, short-term needs that look out to 2025, mid-term needs that go out to 2035 and long-term space needs that go out to 2045,” Sullivan said.
In terms of City Hall, the gross square footage is currently 16,800. However, City Administrator Jon Radermacher noted that 7,900 square feet of that is in the basement, which he said is only usable as storage because it does not meet ADA access requirements.
There are 24 full-time employees working at City Hall. By 2025, that number is expected to grow to 27. Eventually, it is estimated at 33 by 2045. In that case, 17,695 square feet will be needed. Much of the additional growth needed is in the administration/human resources departments, which climbs from its current 215 square feet, with Sullivan recommending 1,112 usable square feet by 2025.
At the Police Station, there is currently 7,500 usable square feet for eight full-time employees. The short-term need — what should essentially be available at present — is 17,820 feet. That climbs to 21,167 usable square feet by 2045.
The most undersized space, according to Sullivan, is in evidence storage and processing. Right now, only 300 feet are available for those purposes.
“The projected need for a city of this size, a department of this size, we would be at about 2,100 square feet,” she said.
An additional 6,000 square feet would be needed to get all of the department’s vehicles inside.
Significant space is also needed at the Fire Station. Currently at 6,600 usable square feet, Sullivan said 16,826 is recommended. Most of that is in storage for equipment and department vehicles.
“Another factor that’s taken into account, I believe, on the Fire Hall needs is that, if we ever did have the rail-grade separation — or when that happens — we would likely be able to just go down to one hall instead of having the two separate halls,” Radermacher said.
Each of the three buildings would need costly upgrades, according to the assessment, if the city opts to continue using all three.
Wold representative John McNamara told the Council it was likely “self-evident” to those who walked through the facilities that the spaces are not meeting current needs. As such, large improvements would need to be made in order to use them well into the future.
In all three, he said most of the issues are due to long-term usage and difficulty for the buildings to support current operations.
At City Hall, he said mechanical and electrical systems throughout the building would need to be upgraded, as most of it is aging and nearing its end of life. He estimated the total investment to fix and repair the building would be $2.6 million, which would not address programming needs for employee workspaces and more.
“Frankly, it’s a very difficult building to modify in any way that would allow for a more efficient space utilization of the building,” McNamara said.
He said the Fire Station is “not in terrible condition.” He noted, however, that there are some exterior brick and tuck-point issues that have led to some deterioration.
It, too, would need new mechanical and electrical systems. Overall, he said about $2 million in repair and maintenance work would be needed at the building.
“There’s room on the site where you could add on and expand that building if that is something that’s desired, but there would be some modifications to the existing building that would be needed to continue to support long-term fire operations at that facility,” he said.
The Police Station was in the worst shape of the three. McNamara said the exterior envelope is in “poor condition,” and there is a significant amount of water intrusion in various locations around the building. Upgrades to mechanical and electrical systems would be needed there, as well.
About $2.5 million in repairs and upgrades are needed just to continue operations the way they are right now, McNamara said. That, as well, is not allowing for any additional space for evidence storage and processing, administration, officers or indoor parking.
“When you look at City Hall, the fire facility and the Police Station, we’ve identified roughly about $7 million in reinvestments that should likely occur in those buildings to maintain them as city facilities,” he said.
In addressing some of the issues, Sullivan presented three conceptual options for how a new facility housing all three departments could work at the site of the existing Fire Hall. All of them would consist of a two-story building, and two of them would utilize the existing Fire Hall, with renovations.
Option 1 would include renovations to the Fire Hall along with a brand new City Hall and Police Station, side-by-side on the attached to the south wall of the Fire Hall.
Option 2 would include a new Fire Hall, along with City Hall and the Police Station. It would be built on the southwest corner of the block where the Fire Hall currently sits on First Street Northeast (Haven Road).
Option 3 is most similar to Option 1 in that it utilizes the existing Fire Hall with renovations. The Police Station and City Hall would be built south of the Fire Hall, making it one long building along First Street Northeast.
“Currently with all of these options there are nuances to it that somehow we would take on in a more developed design discussion,” McNamara said. “Some of them have more impacts on existing operations versus completely new construction. Some of these are more easily phased than others as you look at the implementation of it.”
In determining estimated costs, McNamara said they looked at similar structures in towns such as Richfield and New Hope. He took the cost to build them, and used a formula to estimate inflation to construction costs. Once that was determined, another 32% was added for project costs, such as contingencies, design, equipment and permits.
Inflationary costs for construction are typically higher than consumer inflation, he added. As such, the building in Richfield, which was constructed in 2009 at $180 per square foot, would have cost about $450 per square foot in 2022.
“As we’re planning projects like this, we need to have some metrics in order to be able to advise to what we might be thinking about or construction costs for the year that we would be anticipating construction to start,” he said.
Using the middle of 2024 as an estimated start of construction, construction costs for Option 1 would be roughly $25 million, with the total cost at $33 million. Option 2 — all new buildings — would cost about $26.5 in construction, $35 million total. Option 3, he said, is estimated at $25 million in construction and $33.5 million overall.
“One thing we talked about with these ideas is, they’re modular yet,” said Fire Chief Craig Seelen. “We can move those around. These are just ideas they came up with initially.”
Radermacher added that, as details are further refined, there will be ways to save on costs. One of those would be utilizing shared spaces such as break rooms and conference rooms to cut down on the square footage.
He asked what the next steps would be to further explore all options. McNamara said the needs assessment portion is nearly done. What he and his team will do next is circle back to city staff to get further input based on feedback they received from the Council to make sure all opinions are heard before a final recommendation is made.
At that point, the Council will have the option to move forward with a more detailed design phase on its preferred option.
“What do we anticipate the funding looking like for this?” asked Council Member Leif Hanson. “I did simple math. I took $35 million and divided by 30 years. That doesn’t factor in interest, upkeep — that’s like $1.2 million a year.”
Radermacher said, for example, Wold is working with another city on a project that received funding from USDA Rural Development. That would be one source to which the city can apply for funds, as it would allow for low interest rates and longer bond periods.
He said the financial angle goes back to the city’s budget discussions. Radermacher recommended collecting additional money in the 2023 levy to help the city pay down its debt service quicker. Along with money from the levy, he said there also would be additional grant sources and the project would be eligible for enterprise funds, as all utility accounts will be billed out of the new facility.
“I think we need to, when we’re talking about funding, we need to look at it less on the final dollar amount and more on what can we actually afford on an annual basis,” Radermacher said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.