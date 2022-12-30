Concept designs

Graphics provided by Wold Architects show three possible concepts of a combined City Hall, Fire Hall and Police Department building in Little Falls at the current site of the Fire Hall on Haven Road. The road along the left side of each photo is Haven Road, with Third Avenue Northeast at the top, Second Street Northeast on the right and Second Avenue Northeast at the bottom.

 Graphics by Wold Architects

The Little Falls City Council will have some big decisions to make in the near future regarding city facilities.

Monday, Wold Architects and Engineers presented the results of a facility needs assessment it completed during the past couple of months. The assessment focused on City Hall, the Police Station and Fire Hall on the east side of town.

