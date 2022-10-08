Nick Lanners is known as a man with a strong work ethic.
A husband and father of two, Lanners is a lieutenant at the prison in St. Cloud, a farmer who raises both beef cattle and chickens and an assistant coach for the Royalton High School football team.
“He’s honestly probably one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met,” said Heather Lanners, Nick’s wife. “He’s just always doing something.”
That work ethic has been channeled in a different direction, recently. For more than a month, Nick has been at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He is working to regain his strength after a car accident, July 13, left him with a broken C5 spine.
The injury left him unable to feel anything from his chest down.
“It’s a really slow process,” Heather said, referring to rehab. “The central nervous system is really slow at progressing. He has some movement in his arms and shoulders, but nothing in his wrists and hands.”
Right now, she said Nick, 35, is doing a lot of work with stimulation therapy to try to wake up some of the nerves that were damaged.
She said he had a little bit of sensation in his chest and arms right after the surgery to repair the spinal cord injury. His bicep muscles are strong, but he has no strength in his triceps due to nerve damage.
Despite the difficult road ahead, Heather said the nurses at Courage Kenny are “really optimistic” about Nick. She said they are hoping he regains more movement in his right wrist, which would go a long way in helping him operate his electronic wheelchair and, eventually, be able to transfer himself, among other tasks.
“There is a lot about spinal cord injuries that is unknown,” she said. “It could be a full year before we really see full progress, but we are seeing slight progress.”
Heather remembers the day of Nick’s accident vividly. She was just leaving work at the St. Cloud Surgical Center that afternoon when she received a phone call from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The voice on the other end informed her that Nick had been in an accident on his way to work at the prison and they were airlifting him to the St. Cloud Hospital.
She learned he had no feeling from the chest down and that responders were worried that he had a spinal cord injury. They also feared that his airway had been compromised.
Once he arrived at the hospital, he was immediately taken to the operating room for surgery. He remained in the St. Cloud Hospital for exactly eight weeks before he was transferred to Courage Kenny, Sept. 7.
Life has been difficult for everyone in the Lanners family since the accident. While Nick was staying in St. Cloud, Heather was able to make the daily trip back and forth between their home south of Buckman to the hospital. For more than a month, however, she has been staying with Nick in Minneapolis.
“The hardest part besides watching my husband go through this has been not being able to be together as a family,” Heather said. “The kids have been staying at my in-laws since we’ve been in Minneapolis. We really haven’t been all together for more than a couple of hours at a time since the accident.”
From Courage Kenny, Nick and Heather talk to their son Grayson, 9, and daughter Emery, 6, via video chat every night. She said helping them try to understand everything that’s going on has been difficult, but they have both been “strong and resilient.” It has still been hard on everyone.
It is the idea of being together again, however, that keeps Nick going on his most difficult days, Heather said. He takes the next step in the rehab process, Oct. 19, when he’ll be moved to another Courage Kenny facility in Golden Valley. The goal, she said, is to have him home before Christmas.
“I know that on the days when he feels like he wants to give up and that he can’t keep going, I always tell him to remember all of his family and friends who love him and are supporting him,” Heather said. “We appreciate all of the prayers. There have been some dark days, but he appreciates the fact that he has such a big support system.”
The support has come in many forms.
Heather said they could never thank everyone enough for what they’ve done to help the family through this difficult process.
Along with staying with Nick’s parents, Ronnie and Sandy, Heather said Grayson and Emery have been blessed by having a big family, many of whom live close by. Their support has allowed them to have some fun and be kids, but it has also maintained a sense of structure in their lives while their parents are away.
She said they’ve also received help in the form of people mowing their lawn, checking on the house and helping with the chickens and cattle. She said people they don’t even know have dropped off food for them and the kids.
“It’s amazing,” Heather said. “It shows you how many good people there really still are in the world.”
Something else Heather said has been difficult on Nick is being away from the Royalton football team. A star player for the Royals before he graduated in 2006, he transitioned into a volunteer coaching role right away the next fall. In 2011, he joined Head Coach Jamie Morford’s staff as an assistant coach.
Being away has been made even more difficult this fall, she said, as Grayson has developed a passion for the sport, as well.
“He lives for football, just like his dad,” Heather said.
The team has also proved to be a major source of support for Nick and his family. Players on the team created the hashtag, #LannersStrong, which can be seen displayed prominently at all of their games.
Morford and Assistant Coach Joel Swenson have made sure Grayson kept his spot on the team, as well. With his dad being a coach, Grayson has served as a waterboy and can often be found playing catch on the sidelines during games and practice. Morford and Swenson have given him rides to and from games to ensure he is still a part of the squad.
“The team always gets together and does their chant at the end of games, and they let Grayson lead that,” Heather said. “That means a lot to him.”
It isn’t only the Royals who have supported the Lanners family, either. The entire football community in central Minnesota has been in their corner throughout the season.
Heather said even schools where the Royals have played as visitors have held 50/50, split the pot fundraisers, with the money going to the Lanners family. Players on opposing teams have also joined the Royals, their coaches and others at midfield during half time at home games to wave to Nick.
“They all get together and wave to Nick because they know he’s watching,” Heather said. “We’re able to livestream the games, so we watch them every Friday night. It’s really hard for Nick not to be there. All of that makes him feel like he’s still part of the team, which he will forever be.”
A benefit has also been organized to help raise money to help the family cover their medical costs. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Pierz Ballroom. Fundraising efforts will include a meat raffle at 2 p.m., a silent auction, gun auctions, a free will donation sloppy joe dinner from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. and a live auction to cap off the night.
“There’s no way we would ever be able to thank everyone enough,” Heather said. “Grateful and appreciative are just a couple of the words to describe how we feel toward the outpouring of love and support our family has received. We truly can’t thank you all enough.”
As for now, Nick is going to continue to do what he always does: work. Heather said the focus right now is on getting him as many opportunities as possible to work on his rehabilitation. The first priority is to help him regain strength and function in his arms and wrists.
Heather said it is important that everyone remains positive for them, because sometimes it is difficult for Nick to be positive for himself. But he remains determined, as he has a “girl who has her dad wrapped around her finger” and a football-loving son who are excited to get their father back home.
Everything that has gone on has given them all a new perspective on life. Heather said they don’t really know what it is going to look like moving forward, but she knows it will be “wonderful.”
“Don’t take life for granted,” she said. “Life gets busy, but it’s such a wonderful thing. Take the trip, go on the long walk, play with your kiddos. You just never know when life could be flipped upside down. I know that our life will be whole again. It will just take a whole lot of time and a whole lot of patience. It will look a bit different, but I know it will be wonderful again when we are all back together.”
