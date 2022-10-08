Lanners Family

The Lanners family is, clockwise from the top left, Heather, Nick, Grayson, 9, and Emery, 6. A benefit will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Pierz Ballroom to help with medical expenses as Nick recovers from a spinal injury he sustained in a car accident in July.

 Submitted photo

Nick Lanners is known as a man with a strong work ethic.

A husband and father of two, Lanners is a lieutenant at the prison in St. Cloud, a farmer who raises both beef cattle and chickens and an assistant coach for the Royalton High School football team.

Load comments