The Morrison County Assessor’s Office is getting a “relief valve” in terms of staffing.
Tuesday, Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek spoke to the County Board of Commissioners about shifting duties around within her department, which includes the Assessor’s Office. The shift will involve a $2,500 increase in total pay for 2022 for one employee.
In summer 2021, the Board approved a request from Kowalzek to implement a new computer assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) system in the assessor’s office. The program Morrison County had used for about 30 years no longer interfaced well with the Harris tax statement service used by the county.
The Assessor’s Office is in the process of going live with the new Vanguard system. Along with that, there has been an uptick in sales, paperwork and homesteads the staff has had to process.
Last year, one of the record specialists within the Land Services Office had been shifted to split her time between assessing duties and that of her normal position. Kowalzek said that is still the set-up, and that employee has performed well.
“However, after these last couple of years, we’ve noticed that there are some times during the year where there is enough overlap in the record specialist duties — the reports to the state that need to go out — and the assessing duties that it causes a real bottleneck sometimes,” Kowalzek said. “Couple that, now, with the Vanguard rollout and the need to really have all hands on deck from an assessing standpoint to really fully vet that so we make sure that’s going to be a smooth rollout.”
As such, she said she was looking for a “relief valve” for the record specialist position.
Kowalzek said she does have internal staff members who are willing and able to help out, but it would require them to work “out of class,” or at a higher level than their hired position. To alleviate that issue, her plan was to pay an administrative support specialist at the same rate as a record specialist, as the former will be doing more work that would normally be the responsibility of the latter.
“(That would) allow my other assessing staff to really focus on getting our software fully implemented,” Kowalzek said.
The increase in pay to the administrative specialist would be $2,500. Kowalzek said her budget can absorb that cost.
“I’m fine with it,” said Board member Jeffrey Jelinski. “I just have a question. What happens after six months are done and/or Jan. 1, 2023? You still have, I’m assuming, the same amount of staff. Does this position revert back to what it is currently?”
Kowalzek said her thought is that, at that point, the county will be entering a new budgeting cycle. That is when she typically evaluates staffing levels and what’s needed for long-term sustainability, anyway.
Over the years, she said there has been a steady decrease in the number of assessing staff. There have also been supervisory duties added to County Assessor Jean Popp, who has continued doing some of her field work despite the added responsibilities.
“This, number one, will provide that relief valve so we can get things done along with rolling out Vanguard,” Kowalzek said. “When I go into my budgeting process, then I’m going to be looking at the long-term staffing situation and what may or may not be needed. That will be part of my budget talk, if I find that we need to be doing something different.”
The issue will be placed on the consent agenda for approval at the Board’s Tuesday, April 19, meeting.
Kowalzek also informed the Board that the commercial appraiser in her office had tendered their resignation, with their last day being April 20.
“As you may recall, this is a very tough position to fill,” she said. “As soon as I learned about that, I had visited with (County Administrator) Matt (LeBlanc) because the timing of this is less than ideal. We wanted to get moving on advertising that.”
She said it is a position that must be replaced.
Board Member Randy Winscher asked if there are any internal candidates who might be able to carry out those duties. Kowalzek said there are some qualified individuals, but to move forward at the current workload without replacing the position would put them in a difficult spot.
In seeking a replacement, they are advertising both internally and externally right away due to the difficult nature of hiring for the commercial appraisal job. If an internal candidate ends up getting the position, she would then want to back-fill to get a new hire in that employee’s old job.
“The other thing is that, we have always had a dedicated commercial appraiser,” she said. “Because of the commercial makeup we have here in the county, for consistency sake, having one individual valuing all our of commercial property makes the most sense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.