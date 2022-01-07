Last year was a busy one for the Morrison County Land Services Office.
Tuesday, Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek gave the Board of Commissioners an overview on what her department accomplished in 2021. The main service areas, she said, are assessing, planning and zoning and Geographic Information Service (GIS) mapping.
From an assessing standpoint, there are 30,350 total parcels in Morrison County.
“We are actually, physically, looking at each and every one of those on a five-year rotation,” Kowalzek said. “We break the county up into areas, and we see to it that all of those parcels are viewed by our appraisers on a five-year rotation. That’s where we get the word ‘quintile.’”
In 2021, the appraising staff from Morrison County looked at 6,614 parcels. Of those, 3,308 were unimproved, meaning staff had to view them to verify there had been no undocumented improvements made. The other 3,306 were on approved parcels, where there were documented improvements made since the property was last viewed.
The 6,614 quintile assessments done in 2021 were more than what were conducted in 2020 — 5,968 — and 2019 — 6,214.
One initiative Kowalzek highlighted was one born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a safety precaution both for staff and property owners, in 2020, the Land Services Office began sending out surveys on the parcels due for quintile assessments. The surveys asked the property owners for information that assessors would otherwise need to gain entry into their home to properly collect.
Kowalzek said her office had a 60% return rate on the quintile surveys in 2021.
“One of the difficulties that we have when we’re viewing property is, we’re going during the work day,” she said. “Well, everybody’s working. We don’t have an opportunity to get inside homes very often, so we’re making some assumptions on the basement finish, and the number of bathrooms and things like that. It’s really up to the property owner to correct that with us if we got it wrong.”
She said the survey has been “an extremely useful tool.” Not only does it allow the assessors to more accurately calculate a valuation for the property, but it also gives owners a heads up that the assessors will be on their property at some point in the coming year.
For the property owners, Kowalzek said it also gives them an opportunity to indicate and clarify to Land Services what has happened on the parcel since its last assessment.
“That is something that we implemented and we are going to continue with that, because it has been extremely valuable, and it’s led to the accuracy of our quintile work,” Kowalzek said.
Assessors have to look at more than just the quintile properties, however. Any time there is new construction, purchases or alterations being made on a parcel, that also triggers an assessment.
On top of the 6,614 quintile viewings, the Land Services Office also had more than 1,000 permitting assessments. That includes properties within city limits.
In terms of new construction, purchases and alterations, there were also 1,500 eCRVs — certificates of real estate value — reviewed last year. That happens any time there is a real estate transaction of more than $3,000.
“That is where we’re reviewing the sale,” Kowalzek said. “That gives us our market information to see what the market’s doing and what these properties sold for.”
The county also handled 185 splits and combinations of parcels in 2021. Once a parcel is split in two or combined with another by a property owner, the Land Services re-evaluates the value of the new parcel or parcels.
The department also handles tax programs through the Department of Revenue, such as homestead or exemptions for blind or disabled residents and veterans. Kowalzek said there were more than 1,000 homestead applications in 2021, along with 305 for special agriculture and/or blind and disabled exemptions, and 315 for disabled veteran or surviving spouse exemptions.
“We process all of those in our office as well and make sure that those credits are applied onto their parcel for calculating their tax amount,” she said.
In comparison to the two previous years, Kowalzek said the 2021 numbers were mostly on par. The fairly even distribution of quintile assessments helps ensure the workload remains as even as possible, though there are ebbs and flows for other applications.
Applications were, in general, up in 2021; particular in terms of homestead and veteran exemptions. eCRVs were also “way up,” according to Kowalzek.
“I think that kind of tells you what the real estate market is doing, as well,” she said. “It’s a good indicator of that.”
On the planning and zoning side, Morrison County Land Services issued 1,089 permits last year. That includes only parcels outside of the city limits of the 16 incorporated cities within the county.
The largest percentage of those permits, 31%, were for accessory structures such as pole buildings and garages. Another 21% of the permits were for septic systems and 10% for dwellings.
In 2021, the Land Services Office issued 95 new addresses.
“When we’re issuing a new address, that means we’re addressing that parcel for the first time,” Kowalzek said. “So, that means we’ve got a parcel that is being developed. Everything else would have had an address. If they’re just adding a garage, they already have an address. Ninety-five parcels had something brand new put on them that drove the need to address them.”
The county’s Development Review Team had 89 agenda items in 2021, which was also up from previous years. This means the team spoke with 89 individuals who were proposing something that would require a public hearing. Of those discussions, 68% were about variances. The newly formed Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments (PC/BOA) held public hearings on 54 items, 72% of which were for variances.
Kowalzek said what keeps her office “really, really” busy is complaints. In 2021, they received complaints regarding 104 different properties.
“Those are valid complaints,” she said. “Those are ones where we actually have an open file on.”
She said 26% of those were closed out in 2021, meaning almost three-fourths of them will carry into 2022 while new complaints are filed. She acknowledged that it’s a long, tedious process that is, in part, dependent upon the cooperation of the property owner.
There are a total of five staff members, including Kowalzek, who address complaints — a vast majority of which come from neighbors or concerned citizens.
“We generally do not look for complaints,” she said. “If we’re on a property and we see a violation, we will follow up on it.”
The Land Services Office is also required to inspect 7% of the county’s feedlots each year. In 2021, that meant 47 of the 630 registered lots were reviewed. A feedlot is defined as having more than 50 animal units — with one animal unit being equal to 1,000 pounds.
In 2021, 74% of the feedlots inspected were compliant. The other 26% were conditionally compliant, meaning there was paperwork that needed to be filed in order to get back into full compliance.
“That’s the biggest issue that we see with feedlots; that they don’t have their manure application records, they don’t have their soil testing data, they’re not doing it on a regular rotation like they should,” Kowalzek said. “(Those are) things that we circle back with those feedlots on to try to correct.”
As a comparison, Kowalzek said overall permits were up in 2021, and there were more new addresses filed than in both 2020 and 2019. Public hearings were also up from previous years.
GIS mapping, Kowalzek said, is a resource for the whole community that is used in many different ways. Her office handled 46 data requests in 2021, which involves the cooperation of the Land Services Office’s GIS coordinator, the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, the County Recorder’s Office and the assessing staff.
The county’s public GIS mapping system, Beacon, had almost 180,000 visits in 2021 — on average, about 15,000 per month and 500 per day.
There were also 341 feedlot map updates. The county tracks all of the feedlots and their active status. Every four years, the owners need to re-register so the county is aware how many animal units are on the property and if any changes have been made.
The Land Services Department also worked with Morrison County Public Health to operate the COVID dashboard on the county’s website. The dashboard received 42,000 views in 2021, about 120 per day.
“Lots of people were relying on that to make some decisions on where they’re going to go with lots of different things; school districts in particular,” Kowalzek said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said, in regard to GIS mapping, there had previously been discussion about tracking where manure goes from the county’s feedlots. He asked if that is being done.
Kowalzek said it is.
“Any time we get a manure management plan in, the feedlot officer is working with the GIS coordinator to map those fields,” she said. “At a glance, we can see what fields are claimed and by whom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.