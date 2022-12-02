Tim-E

Tim-E the robot waits for a pick-up in the hospital hallway.

 Submitted photo

Lakewood Health System took a step into the future earlier this summer when they purchased TUG, a smart autonomous mobile robot that securely delivers medications, specimens and other materials between Lakewood’s laboratory (lab), emergency department and hospital lab draw area.

When the lab was expanded and moved to the lower level (from its previous location on the first floor), it was determined that due to the location change and staffing challenges, assistance was needed in getting specimens and other materials to and from the lab without pulling necessary staff from their tasks.

Load comments