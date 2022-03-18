Lakewood Health System reported having a good year in 2021, despite dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.
Lakewood President/CEO Tim Rice and CFO Lisa Bjerga presented the hospital district’s annual report to the Motley City Council, Monday. Preliminary numbers showed, despite the challenges of the pandemic, operating cash increased by $10.3 million in 2021, and the system finished the year with a net income of $7.3 million. That included $3 million in CARES provider relief grant dollars and a $1.7 million gain on its investment account.
“We hit 300 days cash on hand,” Bjerga said. “What that means — basically, a day’s cash on hand is about $250,000. So, it costs Lakewood $250,000 a day to keep our doors open. If, today, we stopped receiving any payments from our payers or our patients, we could pay our bills for another 300 days without another dollar coming in. Our goal is to keep that over 180 days.”
Overall, Lakewood experienced a $24.8 million growth in revenue over 2021 despite no price increases. Along with that, it also did not collect any levy dollars from taxpayers within the district.
Rice said the organization’s success in 2021 in areas of finance and beyond was due in no small part to its handling of COVID-19. He said it was an experience like no one there had ever gone through before.
One of the biggest challenges the pandemic wrought was out of Lakewood’s control, entirely. All of the hospitals in the state were full during a fall 2021 surge associated with the Delta variant of the virus.
“We had critical patients that, before we would transfer out, we couldn’t,” Rice said. “Our staff and our physicians had to identify — how are they going to care for them? And they did. They did a tremendous job in preparing for it and doing that kind of work.”
At its hospital in Staples, Lakewood also had to shut down different departments because it was at capacity. Demand was great for both the emergency department as well as the regular hospital floor.
As of Feb. 1, Lakewood Health System has administered 15,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,078 antibody treatments.
“Basically, everybody’s job changed to do what you had to do during that period of time,” Rice said. “We thought of it as a two-year emergency situation. I cannot say enough about our employees and physicians, the work that they did during that time.”
He added that a concern during the pandemic has also been the organization’s three senior housing units in Staples. He was proud of how staff worked to keep the impacts of COVID-19 to a minimum at those facilities.
In all, Rice said Lakewood Health System employs 334 credentialed providers — 66 of whom are local employees who live and work directly in the service area.
“I know when we started in 1980, we had two,” he said. “It’s changed a little bit over the years.”
Overall, the organization employed 760 people in 2021. There are currently about 60 open positions, as the hospital and clinics have been hit by the same workforce shortage that is impacting much of the area and country at large.
Despite COVID-19, services were up as well in 2021. Clinic visits at the organization’s six locations were at 97,954, up from 84,129 in 2020 and 93,076 in 2019. Surgeries were up to 3,557 from 2,327 the year before, and births increased in both 2020 and 2021.
“We delivered 452 babies in 2021, so social distancing was not happening everywhere,” Bjerga said.
She said the substantial rise in surgeries was due, in large part, to a new partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO). The need for additional orthopedic services at Essentia Health in Brainerd in recent years had hurt Lakewood, as physicians were being pulled from Staples to help in Brainerd.
Due to declining coverage, Bjerga said the organization sought new orthopedic partners and got interest from TCO. As a result, four surgeons spend one week each per month on a rotating basis at Lakewood in Staples.
“We are working at recruiting a full-time orthopedic surgeon to the Staples, Motley area that would live in our community in addition to these four rotating surgeons,” Bjerga said.
Other highlights of the year included a large remodel at the main campus in Staples. That includes a new lab and infusion therapy area, along with relocation of the respiratory therapy and sleepy study areas.
Another area of focus for the organization is Engage, its community health initiative.
“One of the key things about a health system is that our goal is to focus on 100% of people’s health,” Rice said. “Only about 20% of people’s health happens within the doors. There are a lot of elements that we feel are important to address; our own personal health decisions, socio-economic factors. We’re trying to make sure we’re focusing on that full 100% of what our community needs are.”
Each year, the organization is required to conduct a community health survey. That is conducted in conjunction with Health4Life, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, CentraCare in Long Prairie, Tri-County Health Care in Wadena and area public health agencies. The purpose is to identify health needs among residents area-wide.
The top issues the group is working on include mental health, obesity and food insecurity. Along with completing the survey, as a nonprofit, Lakewood is also required to institute strategies to address those problems.
One of the larger initiatives Lakewood is currently engaged in is the Lakewood Nest. It is a partnership with the Staples-Motley School District to build a recreation center in Staples that includes an elevated walking track and a gymnasium with seating capacity up to 1,000.
“The Staples-Motley School District was going to construct a very small, single gym at the elementary school once they brought on the cafeteria, as well as the kitchen,” Bjerga said. “What we did was, we pooled our funds together to enhance that and make it a larger space.”
That project is out for bids now, but the earliest it will be completed is 2024, according to Bjerga.
She said it’s all about giving people throughout the area more options and a place to get active.
Another big initiative addresses food insecurity. Rice said about 16% of children and 10% of adults in the Morrison, Todd and Wadena county area are food insecure. That is being addressed in several different ways, including delivering 16,000 meals to 1,600 area residents in 2021 to people who had to stay home because of COVID-19.
Lakewood also has a weekend backpack program that sends meals home to 70 food insecure children in the Staples-Motley School District. It delivers meals to about 200 seniors per month.
“Right now we’re distributing about seven tons of food a month to approximately 2,100 individuals this last year, trying to address food insecurity,” Rice said.
All of that resulted in some accolades for Lakewood Health System in 2021. Its care center in Staples is ranked 17th out of 346 in the state, according to Rice. It also was recently identified by Newsweek as one of the top 500 hospitals in the U.S. It came in at number 339 on that list.
“Again, how did that occur?” Rice said. “I think we all know, it’s our people who work for us and our providers. That’s the reason that we receive that recognition.”
Following the presentation, Mayor Al Yoder said he noticed a lot of the information presented focused on the facilities in Staples. He asked if there’s anything the city of Motley can do to get more involved in the organization and some of its projects.
“I almost feel like we’re left out,” Yoder said.
Rice said there recently has been a more concerted effort among the organization’s Board of Directors to include other towns, particularly Motley. That has been aided by the work of Board members such as Lana Hansen and Stephanie Jordahl.
“I think with the way the school and everything has went in the past, it’s so important to get this done.” Yoder said. “I’ve lost sleep at night thinking, ‘How are we going to do this? How are we ever going to fix this community (to) where we can feel like a part of it and people don’t have hurt feelings?’”
“I think you’re really getting some representation in board leadership that are continuing to state, ‘You’ve got to make sure you’re representing everybody,’” Rice said.
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Sent a variance approval on an application from David Henning back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for further review. Henning asked the Board not approve the variance due to some of the conditions within it;
• Set up a hiring committee for two open positions within the Motley Fire Department. Chief Brad Olson told the Council he received four applicants for the jobs;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash to enter into a contract with Morrison County to get two new cellphones for the city’s squad car — one for each of its two officers. He said the phones would cost about $40 each per month, and the city is currently paying $85 per month for one phone;
• Accepted an $850 scholarship from the Minnesota Police Chiefs Association, which will be used to cover expenses for Borash to attend this year’s convention;
• Approved a request from Borash to apply for a grant through the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Foundation and University of Minnesota for new AED units;
• Heard from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton that his department planned to begin digging, Tuesday, to fix a leaking water main that has been causing issues since Dec. 24, 2021.
• Approved a special event and liquor license application for JuneFest, as well as a $6,000 donation for the town celebration;
• Accepted a $1,114.14 clean-up day grant and a $2,457.28 recycling grant from Morrison County. City-wide garage sales will be held May 6 - 7, with city-wide clean-up day scheduled for 7:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 14;
• Approved a two-year fire contract with Moose Lake Township in Cass County;
• Re-established voting precincts in accordance with redistricting. Morrison County residents will vote at City Hall, with Cass County residents voting by mail;
• Approved $500 donations to both Faith in Action and the Staples-Motley High School Grad Blast; and
• Approved the resignation of City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski, effective April 11. With that, Bryniarski requested that he be allowed to help part-time to ensure a smooth transition for his replacement. The Council also voted to post the position as available.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Motley City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.