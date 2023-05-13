Major changes in leadership have not slowed the forward momentum at Lakewood Health System.
Monday, Lakewood President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lisa Bjerga gave a positive annual report to the Motley City Council. Bjerga officially took her current role, Jan. 1, after 13 years with the organization — the last six as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Each year, representatives from Lakewood give an update to the townships and cities within the hospital district. Bjerga explained that Lakewood is a “dual entity organization.” Lakewood Health System is a nonprofit, but it also makes up a United Hospital District, making it a governing body.
The hospital district consists of 10 townships — Motley in Morrison County; Moran, Staples and Villard in Todd County; Becker, Moose Lake, Meadow Brook, Byron and Poplar in Cass County; and Thomastown in Wadena County — and two cities, Motley and Staples. Its 13 board members represent each of those, along with one at-large member.
Bjerga said the nonprofit leases real estate from the hospital district, which she likened to a school district.
“It was formed way back in the ’70s,” she said. “The area townships decided that health care was important. They wanted to make sure they could secure that in the area, so they banded together.”
As a government entity, the district can issue bonds that are backed by a taxing capacity. However, Lakewood has never taxed the residents of its district. Each year, it has a levy “ready to roll out,” but has so far been able to pull it back and not issue the tax.
“We are committed to not taxing,” Bjerga said. “Really, each one of the board members, that’s kind of their number one priority, to make sure that we’re financially strong every year and won’t be taxing our townships and cities.”
Having worked as the organization’s CFO as recently as 2022, Bjerga assured the Council it has the funds to pay its debt without taxing. In fact, she said it has two years banked.
“Even if we went belly-up tomorrow, we have two years of debt payment secured, more than what we’re actually required,” she said.
Along with Bjerga as the new CEO/president, Lakewood also has a new CFO in Joe Reycraft, a new chief medical officer in Dr. Christine Albrecht and a new vice president of community and population health, Alicia Bauman.
They help oversee 33 physicians, along with visiting specialists who regularly work out of Lakewood. That is a far cry from the two founding providers the organization had at its inception.
One of the highlights in 2022, in terms of staffing, was the addition of an oncologist, Dr. Wade Swenson.
“We unfortunately had a little gap in oncology coverage at the beginning of 2022,” Bjerga said. “We were fortunate to land Dr. Wade Swenson. He’s an amazing person and he brings a large team with him to help our patients through their oncology diagnosis.”
Overall, there has been an uptick in new employees hired at Lakewood. That was due, in part, to COVID-19. Bjerga said the organization did not replace anyone who retired or resigned during the pandemic because there was a “significant slowdown” in elective areas. That is now starting to correct itself.
It’s yet another sign “things are getting back to normal,” according to Bjerga.
“Two weeks ago we were finally able to lift masking at Lakewood,” she said. “It’s right now tied to our county transmission rate. As of the 11th when the emergency period is over, I think we might be done with masking.”
Lakewood tallied nearly 10,000 emergency room visits in 2022. The most astonishing statistic, though, was the 510 births last year. Bjerga said that was 60 more than the year before, and they’re on pace to have even more in 2023.
Three of the hospital’s 25 beds are dedicated to labor and delivery. Lakewood has four OBGYNs along with a family practice group that also delivers babies.
“We’re definitely bringing in a large radius of patients on that, because I don’t think we have 510 students in the classes at Staples-Motley, unfortunately,” Bjerga said. “We’ll work on that.”
Financially, Lakewood saw a 5% growth in 2022 over the previous year without any rate increases. In fact, Bjerga said they have not raised prices in eight years.
The organization’s operating cash decreased by about $14 million. That was due, in large part, to the COVID-19 funds it had to pay back. Bjerga said the cash balance is “still strong” and continuing to increase.
Bjerga said Lakewood’s goals for 2023 include maintaining a 3% margin and having enough cash on hand to cover 180 days. Right now, she said they’re right at that margin.
Lakewood is also on track to complete a multi-purpose facility it has named “The Plaza,” later this year. The building will be located at 49725 County 83 in Staples, just west of Ernie’s Food Market.
Along with having space for Twin Cities Orthopedics and two other yet-to-be-determined commercial renters on the first floor, the Plaza will also feature 11 one- and two-bedroom apartments upstairs.
“What we run into a lot is, as we’re trying to recruit staff, they don’t have housing, anywhere to live, so sometimes they’ll end up going to a different facility because they don’t want to do the long commute,” Bjerga said. “This will help with some of that transitional or temporary housing. As well as, we do bring in traveling staff, so that will allow for that. Then, of course, they’ll be up for rent for just regular families.”
To further alleviate that issue, Lakewood is also building four homes in Staples. Bjerga said it got a fair price on some land from the city and worked with contractors to build three “starter homes” and one that’s “a little bit upgraded.”
She said the organization has already been in touch with the city of Motley to explore more housing options once the current homes are built.
As a nonprofit, Lakewood is required to complete a 990 community health needs assessment each year. Bjerga said this was essentially the organization’s tax return, only it’s narrative in nature rather than numerical.
As part of that assessment, the organization must identify shortfalls in community health needs and work to address them. They are tasked with promoting better quality of life, improving access to care and enhancing its built environments.
Regarding the last of those, Lakewood is working with the Staples-Motley School District. The two entities are pooling funds to work on The Nest, an improved recreation facility. Bjerga expects construction to begin on that “in the next few weeks,” with it being open by Fall 2024.
Lakewood is adding a walking track and multipurpose space to the facility with its funds. That money will be treated as a pre-paid lease and pre-paid memberships for employees. There will also be patient passes for those receiving care at Lakewood.
“When a patient comes in for a knee surgery in January, we have somewhere to send them to get some steps in versus having them drive to Brainerd to walk the mall or something like that,” Bjerga said.
She wrapped up her report by commending Lana Hansen, the city of Motley’s representative on the district board. Bjerga said she does a great job, and is “super engaged” as the Board’s secretary.
“If anybody has any concerns, you can always contact me, too, and then I’ll take them to the Board,” Hansen said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.