Lisa Bjerga

 Submitted photo

Major changes in leadership have not slowed the forward momentum at Lakewood Health System.

Monday, Lakewood President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lisa Bjerga gave a positive annual report to the Motley City Council. Bjerga officially took her current role, Jan. 1, after 13 years with the organization — the last six as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

