Two thousand twenty-three is a year for new beginnings as Lisa Bjerga, CPA, MBA, took over as president and chief executive officer (CEO) at Lakewood Health System, Jan. 1.

During her first week as president and CEO, Bjerga welcomed staff back after the new year by spending part of the week visiting Lakewood’s various campuses and clinics. These visits gave her an opportunity to connect with staff and answer questions now that she has officially transitioned into her new role.

