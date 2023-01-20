Randall Public Hearing

Randall residents who attended an August 2022 public hearing regarding assessments on an upcoming public improvement project listen to Widseth Smith Nolting Civil Engineer Dave Reese's presentation about the project.

 File photo

A major public improvement project in Randall is at risk of being delayed a full year.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, Smith Nolting Reese Civil Engineer Dave Reese broke the news to the Randall City Council. The reason for the delay lies with the state Legislature. The programs from which Randall is hoping to receive funding for the $10 million project were left in limbo in 2022, when the Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill.

