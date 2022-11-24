Connor Kruse and Stephanie Schlegel have been named as the November Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Kruse is the son of Lowell and Amy and has one sibling, an older brother, Jacob.
Active at Pierz Healy High, Kruse was on the cross-country and track teams, and was one of four cross-country team captains. He is part of the school‘s band and choir, serving as vice president of the band. He is a member of Jazz 1, Jazz 2 and Pep Bands, as well as Chamber Choir, and was part of the fall musical.
Kruse serves as secretary of the Student Council and is a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl team, DnD Club and trapshooting organization.
Pep Band is Kruse’s favorite, he said. “Because not only do I get to play fun and interesting songs on my trumpet at our sports events, it also provides me a good opportunity to hang out with friends and just have lots of fun.”
Being a part of the fall musical, “Legally Blonde,” tops Kruse’s list of most memorable experiences.
“It was my first ever musical where I had a major part and it was just a lot of fun,” he said.
His family tops his list of role models, as well as Band Director Joel Pohland.
“They have taught me to be the person I am today and encourage me to be in all the great organizations that I am in,” he said of his family.
As for Pohland, “He has shared with me his love of music and in reality, is almost like a second father to me, as well as encouraged me to have fun and be part of music-related and non-music-related activities,” he said.
Kruse is proud of two accomplishments.
“I am really proud of my abilities of leadership and people skills, which I believe have helped me my whole life to achieve good friendships, lead people to objectives and overall, be the best person I could be,” he said.
“Two, would have to be my confidence in singing and playing my instrument. When I first joined band and choir, I was, to put it frankly, not the best musician, but now I’ve gotten older and my skills and knowledge have improved, I realize how good of a musician I really am.”
The young man who friends would describe as charismatic, sympathetic, understanding and reliable, said he will miss them and all of the activities he is part of in school as he graduates in the spring.
Following graduation, Kruse plans to pursue a four-year degree in computer science, for a career in the field of cybersecurity.
Schlegel is the daughter of Cassie Mertens and Louie Schlegel, stepmom Megan Schlegel and stepdad, Brian Mertens. She has seven siblings, Brandon and Benjamin Schlegel, Kaidence and Alex Mertens, Waylon Roscoe and Arthur Schlegel.
For five years, Schlegel has been a choir member and a member of the dance team. She is one of this year’s captains on the dance team and won awards for Hardest Worker and Most Improved. She is also a member of the Spanish Club and was in last year’s school musical, playing the part of Enid Hoops.
Listing dance as her favorite activity, she said, “I love watching everyone improve as individuals and as a team throughout the season. Some of my strongest relationships were made through dance. I love my teammates and I love dancing with them. Dancing has created a safe place for us to express ourselves without judgment. It’s always something I look forward to at the end of the day.”
Citing her older brother, Brandon Schlegel, as her role model, she said it’s because he inspired her to work hard inside and outside of school.
“He was always working hard to have good grades and graduated high school with his AA degree. While working hard in school, he also worked hard at his job to earn an income. On top of his school work and job, he was also participating in football, wrestling and track. He showed me that I am capable of more than I know and that I’ll never know how far I can go unless I push myself,” she said.
Her brother’s influence in pushing herself is evident in the fact that she maintains a spot on the A Honor Roll, something she describes as her greatest accomplishment.
The young woman friends would describe as humble, positive and smart, will miss those friends and her teachers as she graduates.
Schlegel plans to attend an online four-year university to major in accounting. She said she may take courses to obtain a CPA degree and independently offer accounting services.
As Students of the Month, Kruse and Schlegel are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
