Morrison County’s representatives at the State Capitol covered a vast array of topics, Jan. 28, in a legislative preview at Little Falls City Hall.
Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, discussed everything from the state’s $7.7 billion budget surplus to Second Amendment rights to the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) at the hour-long town hall style meeting. The event — which was hosted by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce — allowed the legislators to speak with constituents before the 2022 session gaveled in, Monday.
Both legislators gave opening remarks before fielding questions from citizens in attendance. Kresha used that time to discuss his feelings on what the state should do with the budget surplus, the 2022 bonding bill and state mandates, particularly as they pertain to education. Gazelka — who stepped down from a leadership position in the Senate to focus on a 2022 gubernatorial run — said his priorities center around the surplus and crime.
In regard to the surplus, Kresha said that money came from the people, and he feels it is important to get it back to those who provided it, “in the proper form.”
“I’m not supporting individual checks; I’m supporting tax cuts, tax breaks,” he said. “Things like Social Security, car tab fees, property tax fees, things where people have contributed to the economy, I believe that’s how it should come back.”
Later, he said he was in favor of a two-year moratorium on vehicle taxes in the form of car tab fees. His goal in tax breaks and reform opposed to checks, as has been proposed by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, is to ensure the surplus money is going back to those who paid into it, and not people who have collected several stimulus checks already and are not going back to work.
On that topic, Gazelka said he shared Kresha’s view on getting it back to the people in the form of tax breaks and reform.
“When Gov. Tim Walz says he wants ‘Walz Checks,’” Gazelka said. “First of all, the arrogance of that is amazing to me. Not event Jessie Ventura called them ‘Jessie Checks.’ Getting it back to the people, the first one that I want to do is get rid of Social Security income tax, the tax that we put on that.”
In terms of the bonding bill, Kresha said he thought it would be “north of $1 billion.” Local projects he said he’s working to get funding for include a water tower in Swanville and a sewer project in Flensburg.
Kresha said he also will continue to stand against mandates coming down from the state government. He said he has personally authored policies that would prevent the Legislature from putting such impositions on schools.
“I’m really trying to put this decision-making back into the school districts,” Kresha said. “We have good communication between our superintendents and our school boards and the parents, and that’s where it should be. That’s what I support. Right now we continue to see social studies standards, other standards, being pushed all the way down through the government. That’s not our place.”
He added that he would continue to support policy that protected education, faith, the Second Amendment rights and what is pro-life.
Gazelka said the biggest issue facing the state right now is crime. He said the murder rate in both Minneapolis and St. Paul is at an all-time high, and carjackings have become a rampant problem in the Twin Cities metro.
These issues, he said, are beginning to spill out into suburbs such as Edina, Woodbury and St. Louis Park. He feels the reason for the rise in crime is due to “Democrat leadership not appreciating the police and disparaging and trying to take away their tools.”
To combat this, he said he is in favor of reform to sentencing guidelines and offering sign-on and retention bonuses for law enforcement officers.
“Right now, if you carjack a car, you don’t go to jail,” Gazelka said. “You should go to jail. If you have a second offense as a felon with a gun, you don’t go to jail. I have two different bills; you’re going to jail. There’s a minimum sentence. The judge can’t just let you go, because the criminal knows that there’s no consequence right now.”
During the time for public comment, Kathy Lange, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, asked the legislators to keep affordable housing in mind when it comes time to discuss the bonding bill. She said there is a lack of emergency housing in Morrison County, and her organization had seen large cost increases for materials.
She said what would have cost about $100 per square foot to build 18 months ago is now about $170 per square foot.
Kresha said affordable housing is another area where the government has created a mess. The problem, he said, was in part due to eviction moratoriums placed on landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has created an environment where “bad renters” are not dealt with and the property owners are “left holding the bag.”
“You’ve got all these folks that should be moving through,” he said.
Philip Prosapio, David Sperstad and Danny L. Noss, all spoke in favor of funding for the CRVST being included in the bonding bill. It would create a multi-use trail passing through Morrison County that connects the Soo Line Trail and Paul Bunyan State Trail. Prosapio said he felt the trail is the “single most important economic driver that this community could see.”
Kresha said he has supported the trail since day one. During the pandemic, he said more people than would have previously been imagined have taken up cycling as a way to get outside and enjoy nature. Those people, he said, also dine in local restaurants, shop in local stores and stay at local hotels.
“We started supporting it in the beginning; we’ll support it all the way through,” Gazelka said.
Sperstad, who owns Touright Bike Shop in Little Falls, said he is often accused of just trying to make more money whenever he speaks out in support of the CRVST. He cited a study out of Pennsylvania that stated a 150-mile trail brought in $121 million in 2019, about $800,000 per mile. The same study, he said, estimated people spend, on average, about $400 over two days when they go somewhere to ride. Of that, about $9 is typically spent at a bike shop.
“I’m not going to get rich; I haven’t gotten rich in the last eight years,” Sperstad said. “Bikes build community, bikes bring business. You say you want to spend the surplus on something that will last, completing from the Soo Line to the Paul Bunyan completes a circle of between 500-700 miles. That will benefit every community, not just Little Falls, not just me.”
Noss, who is the mayor of Randall and also the treasurer of the CRVST Board, said the Randall City Council is putting money away each month so it will be able to support the trail in Randall when the time comes.
He said a trip to Lanesboro helped demonstrate the economic benefit that could be experienced by completing the trail. That would be felt by communities throughout the region, including Randall and Little Falls.
“We’ve been working on it now for 13 years and people don’t see anything happening,” Noss said. “There’s a lot of issues involved with that. The trail is fiscally managed by the DNR, so we’re tied to them on when we can use money for what.”
There were some contentious moments during the meeting. Two constituents in particular called out Kresha for what they claimed were lies or not in the best interest of his constituents.
Greg Smith said he and a group of local residents attempted to work with Kresha on a bill that would require local entities to hold a public hearing when accepting grants for public projects. He claimed that Kresha re-wrote the bill in a way that it no longer reflected the values of their group, and said the Representative refused to discuss it with him when approached.
His concerns stemmed, in part, from a distrust of Sourcewell and the potential control it could hold over local school districts and governments. Smith asserted that local school districts, such as the Little Falls Community School District, are enacting equity initiatives such as critical race theory because they are beholden to Sourcewell.
“You were simply using (the bill) to grandstand and pretend to be a conservative,” Smith said. “Sir, you are the most liberal Republican I’ve ever met in my entire life.”
Kresha said he attempted to talk with Smith and his group about the bill, but they refused to listen to him and likened him to 1960s social justice activist Saul Alinsky.
“These are your fellow constituents who are doing their job,” he said, referring to the school districts. “It’s a hard job. Run for office, do what they’re doing. I’ve sat with these folks, just like I sat with you. The difference is, they’re not out to just destroy and be negative like you are. They’re trying to build a community, they’re trying to help the kids, and they are trying to get kids — in a very tough environment — back to building a generation. That’s the side I’m on.”
Later, after another resident who said they had three children in the school district levied similar accusations against Little Falls Community Schools, Superintendent Stephen Jones spoke out in defense of the district. Though he said he couldn’t speak to what any of the other 331 districts in the state were doing, he said none of what they claimed was happening in Little Falls was factual.
“The things that have been said about the public school today, I feel like I need to defend, because they just aren’t true,” he said. “The Little Falls Community Schools has never entered any kind of equity audit, has never connected with Equity Alliance of Minnesota. Never, ever. Little Falls Community Schools has not done that.”
Further, he said the district had never entered into any agreement in which it would “give something back” in return for grant funding. He said the district has nothing to do with Sourcewell’s stances on equity, and he didn’t even know what critical race theory was until July when it became a popular discussion in the national media.
“I’ve dedicated my life to having relationships with the communities that I’ve been involved with and working with people to do what’s best for their children and their families,” Jones said. “I’m getting pretty dang tired of it — being pointed out as someone accused of things that I am not guilty of.
“I will not sit by and allow the school district to be unfairly categorized because of what someone may think is happening or is not happening,” he continued.
Jones said society needs to return to “a point where facts actually do matter,” and people can sit down and have a respectful conversation, even when they disagree. Instead, he said the trend is just to blaspheme one another over whatever issues may arise rather than talking over the issue to reach an understanding.
His response drew applause from many of those in attendance.
“The debate is good,” Kresha said. “The conversations are good. Sometimes emotions come into play and they get heated, but the one thing I’ve learned in all years and all the things I’ve done — whether it’s a business owner, an educator, a coach or an elected official — the truth can handle a little bit of beating up, but we have to play by the facts.”
