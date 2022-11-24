Little Falls Community High School announced that Korrin Gwost has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for November. She is the daughter of Chris and Gabrielle Gwost.
Gwost’s academic success is confirmed by her unblemished GPA, her continuous presence on the A Honor, and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society.
Although she has had significant success in all areas at the high school, band is certainly an area where Gwost excels. When participating in Wind Symphony, the french horn is her instrument of choice, while the trumpet is what she plays in Jazz Band. Awards are plentiful for her prowess on the french horn and include being named to the Ninth and Tenth Honor band during both years, the MNBDA Honor Band as a freshman, All State Band as a sophomore, and All State Orchestra as a junior. A superior ranking for a french horn duet, a third place finish in the local talent show, and a violinist in the pit orchestra round out her musical resume.
Gwost is a three-sport athlete at LFCHS competing in tennis, basketball and softball; currently, she has six varsity letters to her credit.
Additionally, Gwost was the 2022 Homecoming Queen and has been a two-year member of Link.
“Korrin has been in three of my math courses during her high school career. She is one of the nicest students I have ever worked with. If you receive a compliment from Korrin, you always know that it is sincere and not a sarcastic remark,” said John Morgan, LFCHS calculus instructor.
“Along with being such a good person, Korrin is a wonderful student. She has a great talent in the classroom and works hard to put things together. Not only does she do well for herself, Korrin also will help any student and never hesitates to answer a question or talk through a concept with her classmates. These qualities will do her wonders in her future,” Morgan said.
From the co-curricular standpoint, Morgan also had the opportunity to coach Gwost in tennis this summer and fall as it was her first year joining the sport.
“Korrin did a nice job for the Flyers tennis team this year, picking the sport up very quickly. She has a love for music, as well, and does a nice job playing many instruments. Korrin does a great job at so many things like academics, athletics, music and outdoor activities. She is a well-rounded individual,” he said.
Volunteer activities of Gwost include sharing her musical talents with her church as a violinist. Entertaining the audience by playing the recorder at the annual Madrigal Dinner is another example of how she shares her love of music with others. She has also given her time as an elementary school classroom volunteer, a helper for youth basketball, and as an assistant for a Kinship baseball game.
When Gwost isn’t busy with school, she enjoys playing tennis and softball, hunting, fishing, playing the french horn and violin, hanging out with friends and family, and doing anything outdoors.
Gwost’s current plans are to pursue a degree in biology as a precursor to schooling to be a physician’s assistant.
