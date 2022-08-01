Logan Richard Klooster

Logan Richard Klooster

 Morrison County Jail

A Randall man charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide had his second appearance in Morrison County District Court, Monday.

One count against Logan Richard Klooster, 33, is for operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other is for doing so but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

