A Randall man was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, Thursday, after he pleaded guilty in October to one count of criminal vehicular homicide - operating with negligence under the influence of a controlled substance.
Logan Richard Klooster, 34, Randall, was committed to the Minnesota Department of Corrections for 51 months, which was the agreed upon terms of the plea agreement. He will serve 34 months in prison and the final 17 months on supervised probation. He also was ordered to pay $8,600 in restitution to the victim’s family.
As part of the plea agreement, one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide - operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, was dismissed. He was also given credit for 170 days in local confinement.
The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend. Klooster allegedly used fentanyl before driving. He was reported to have been driving erratically before crossing the center line on Highway 27, west of Little Falls, and colliding with Friebe’s vehicle, head-on.
Before reading the sentence, District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel explained to a full gallery in the court room that the state legislature sets sentencing limits on what can be imposed for different offenses. In this case, as Klooster was considered a first-time offender, the maximum sentence that could be imposed was 57 months.
“It’s an impossible position, because what I may want to do and what you want me to do, I simply am not able to do,” Wetzel said.
“I don’t like it, either,” she added.
Speaking directly to Klooster after reading the sentence, Wetzel told him that she hoped he had learned something from the victim impact statements he had heard from Friebe’s family members.
“If I could give you 30 years, I’d give it to you,” Wetzel said. “But I can’t.”
That brought to an end an emotional sentencing hearing that included four victim impact statements. Prosecuting Attorney Michael Plant Chisum, representing the State of Minnesota, then gave his closing argument, before Klooster was given an opportunity to address the Court, as well as the victim’s family and loved ones.
Jayne Hartmann, Friebe’s daughter, described her mother as her “best friend,” and the person she always went to when she needed advice. Through tears, she expressed her sadness over the fact her family would never again be able to spend time with their mother, grandmother, sister and more.
Hartmann said she has been unable to sleep since her mother was killed. When she closes her eyes, she said she sees Klooster’s vehicle “driving into my mom.” She said she sees the fear in her mother’s eyes as she’s about to be hit, and emergency responders having to cut her body out of the vehicle.
“This will haunt me for the rest of my life,” Hartmann said.
She asked the judge to look at the case from the perspective of a daughter as she handed out her sentence.
Next, Taylor Hernandez from Hands of Hope spoke on behalf of Friebe’s sister, Beverly Rodenwald. She described the manner in which her sister’s life was taken as “tragic.”
“It has caused nightmares and panic attacks in our lives,” Hernandez said, reading words written by Rodenwald.
Shirley’s granddaughter, Amanda Hartmann, described her grandmother as the “family guru,” the one who everyone turned to when they needed advice. She said the hurt they were feeling is one that “doesn’t go away.”
Amanda Hartmann also used the opportunity to ask for change in sentencing guidelines. She said the fact Klooster was a drug addict and that it was the first time he had killed someone did not disprove his intent. Instead, she argued that his use of heroin and fentanyl before getting behind the wheel — with two cans of Narcan in the seat next to him — was enough to imply intent.
She called Klooster’s decision to drive that day as an “egregious act of violence.”
Further, she said allowing people guilty of criminal vehicular homicide, when they’re under the influence of drugs, to accept a plea deal was not a sufficient deterrent from preventing others to do the same. She asked Judge Wetzel to permanently suspend Klooster’s license, and to impose the maximum penalty for both charges against him.
“We have to stop the status quo,” Hartmann said. “It is not working.”
Kevin Friebe, Shirley’s son, said the reason for Thursday’s sentencing was not “an accident,” but rather “because of a choice.” He said Klooster’s choices were what resulted in his mother’s death and the hurt his family was experiencing.
He described going out to the scene of the crash and seeing one of his daughters find a fragment of her grandmother’s glasses, then holding it close to her just to feel her presence.
“It should have been you,” Kevin Friebe said. “It should have been your family weeping over a casket.”
However, he said, as a woman of great faith, his mother would want him to forgive Klooster. He said she would want something good to come of it, namely with Klooster turning his life around.
“There’s a lot of darkness in what happened,” he said. “But there’s still hope.
“There’s hope for you because God loves you,” he continued.
“God spared your life for some reason,” he concluded. “Ask Him why.”
Chisum described the loss the victim’s family experienced as “horrendous” and “unnecessary.” He said Klooster chose to take a drug test that morning, at which time he was clean. He then chose to “get ahold of fentanyl” while in the parking lot and, rather than going home and doing it in the relative safety of his own home, he chose to do it before getting behind the wheel.
“There’s video of this event, Your Honor,” Chisum said. “I can’t call it an accident.”
He said the video was taken by an off-duty law enforcement officer, who was trying to figure out how to get Klooster’s vehicle pulled over. He said the video showed him swerving on the road, “from side to side to side.”
He echoed the sentiments expressed earlier by Amanda Hartmann, saying he felt their frustration in what could be imposed as a sentence in taking their loved one’s life. He believed it showed the “lack of seriousness” the legislature takes in regard to crimes involving narcotics.
As someone who has been involved with the justice system for more than 20 years, both as an attorney and as an officer, Chisum said the visuals he saw as evidence in this case were the “most disturbing” he had ever seen.
“We agreed to the sentence of 51 months to spare the family of having to go through a trial with crash scene photos, autopsy photos and video,” Chisum said.
In a brief closing, Klooster’s attorney, Justin M. Braulick of Heller & Thyen in St. Cloud, asked Wetzel to impose the sentence that was agreed upon in the plea deal.
In his statement to the family, Klooster was also emotional, as he cried throughout.
“Words can’t begin to explain how sorry I am for taking your loved one from you,” he said
He said he understood the feelings they had toward him, and hoped one day they would be able to forgive him. He hoped that he would also be able to forgive himself someday.
“I take full responsibility for what I’ve done,” Klooster said.
