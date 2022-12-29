Logan Richard Klooster

 Morrison County Jail

A Randall man was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, Thursday, after he pleaded guilty in October to one count of criminal vehicular homicide - operating with negligence under the influence of a controlled substance.

Logan Richard Klooster, 34, Randall, was committed to the Minnesota Department of Corrections for 51 months, which was the agreed upon terms of the plea agreement. He will serve 34 months in prison and the final 17 months on supervised probation. He also was ordered to pay $8,600 in restitution to the victim’s family.

