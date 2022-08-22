Logan Richard Klooster

A Randall man who was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide had his most recent scheduled appearance in Morrison County District Court moved to a later date.

Logan Richard Klooster, 33, charged with operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other count is for doing the same, but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

