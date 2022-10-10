A Randall man who was charged in July with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide had his case set for a settlement conference, Monday.
Logan Richard Klooster, 33, was charged in Morrison County District Court with operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other count is for doing the same, but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.
Klooster appeared in front of District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel, Monday. His attorney, Justin M. Braulick of Heller and Thyen P.A., waived the omnibus hearing and entered a plea of “not guilty” on Klooster’s behalf.
He then asked the court to “set the matter for a settlement conference.” That was set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. During that meeting, Braulick, Wetzel and Assistant Morrison County Attorney Michael Plant Chisum — who is representing the State in the case — will try to reach a plea agreement
Chisum did not object to moving forward in that manner.
Klooster is currently being held in the Morrison County Jail with bail set at $50,000 with conditions, or a $100,000 bond with no conditions.
Monday, Braulick asked the court to allow furloughed release based on an assessment which allegedly recommended inpatient treatment for Klooster.
“He has applied for and been granted a bed at Teen Challenge in Brainerd,” Braulick said.
If the request was granted, Klooster would also be charged with escaping from custody if he left the Teen Challenge in-patient drug rehabilitation facility. Braulick said he has a “limited” past criminal history.
Chisum, however, said the State had “several reasons” it did not agree to that furlough.
“First of all, Teen Challenge is not a locked facility,” Chisum said.
As such, authorities would not be able to monitor his whereabouts as easily.
According to Chisum, Klooster had given a clean sample to law enforcement related to a different case. He then allegedly used fentanyl before driving. He was reported to have been driving erratically before crossing the center line, and colliding with Friebe’s vehicle, head-on.
Due to the circumstances, Chisum, noted Klooster is a presumptive commit to prison, and questioned whether or not he could be trusted in a facility such as Teen Challenge.
“A furlough is not appropriate for this situation,” he said.
He added that Klooster had ample time to complete treatment prior to the July 12 motor vehicle accident.
Chisum said, further, that he had spoken with the victim’s family and that they “are not interested” in a furlough for Klooster.
Based on the fact Teen Challenge is not a secure facility, Wetzel denied the request and left release conditions as they were previously to Monday’s appearance.
Chisum said he also intends to apply for an aggravated sentence in the case, unless a plea agreement can be reached during the settlement conference. He did not enter that request Monday, however, because Braulick wanted a better opportunity to talk about a plea offer with Klooster.
Braulick, in return, said he would not object to a delayed filing for an aggravated sentence.
