Logan Richard Klooster

Logan Richard Klooster

 Morrison County Jail

A Randall man who was charged in July with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide had his case set for a settlement conference, Monday.

Logan Richard Klooster, 33, was charged in Morrison County District Court with operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other count is for doing the same, but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

Load comments