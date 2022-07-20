A man involved in a fatal accident west of Little Falls, July 12, has been charged with two felonies in Morrison County District Court.
Logan Richard Klooster, 33, Randall, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. One count is for operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other is for doing so but also under the influence of a controlled substance.
The head-on collision on Highway 27, just west of the intersection with Highway 238, resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.
According to the criminal complaint, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle weaving all over the roadway on Highway 27 at about 12:08 p.m., July 12. Moments later, a report stated that the vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle.
A sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report, along with multiple law enforcement agencies. When the State Patrol arrived on scene, according to the report, the driver who was said to be “weaving all over the roadway” was identified as Klooster.
The report states that, in examining the crash site, law enforcement noted that Klooster had a hypodermic needle on his driver’s side floorboard. There were also two vials of Narcan on the driver’s seat. Klooster was not initially conscious but became responsive after he was administered Narcan, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the report, Klooster was transported to a hospital. In the meantime, law enforcement applied for and received a search warrant for a blood draw from him. It was taken at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, and was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing.
After he was medically cleared, Klooster was transported to the Morrison County Jail. He allegedly made “a spontaneous comment” to law enforcement that he was “clean up until that day.” The report states that he also said something about “a relapse.”
The report states that a driver following behind Klooster prior to the collision used a cellphone to record a video of the crash, as well as his driving conduct moments before it happened. The video allegedly shows Klooster’s vehicle weaving “all over the roadway, from the dirt shoulder on the right side of the road, back across the opposing lane of traffic and on the dirt shoulder on the other side of the roadway, driving in the wrong lane of traffic,” before colliding with the oncoming vehicle driven by Friebe.
If convicted, both charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.