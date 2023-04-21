Kira Reiman
Submitted photo

The staff at the Continuing Education Center (CEC) have selected Kira Reiman to be awarded the Advisee of the Quarter. She is a senior this year and will be graduating at the end of April.

Reiman moved to Little Falls this year and is currently living with her sister and brother-in-law. Upon arriving in Little Falls, her sister encouraged her to get in contact with Rural MNCEP. David Stumpf was integral in getting her started at the CEC where she has excelled and found success beyond her own expectations.

