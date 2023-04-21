The staff at the Continuing Education Center (CEC) have selected Kira Reiman to be awarded the Advisee of the Quarter. She is a senior this year and will be graduating at the end of April.
Reiman moved to Little Falls this year and is currently living with her sister and brother-in-law. Upon arriving in Little Falls, her sister encouraged her to get in contact with Rural MNCEP. David Stumpf was integral in getting her started at the CEC where she has excelled and found success beyond her own expectations.
In her spare time, Reiman enjoys tending to her plants and being outside, appreciating nature and soaking up the sunshine. You might also catch her in the kitchen testing out new recipes, playing video games, or sketching and drawing when she’s not working or attending school.
In the coming months, Reiman is excited to look for her own apartment and find a full-time job. She is undecided about attending college just yet as she is still working on finding her passion in life. At this time, she would like to pursue something in business management but for right now she is focusing on her immediate future.
“I am so proud of Kira for accomplishing all she has this year. She has pushed through some large challenges to get this far and not every student can do what she has done. She has a wonderful spirit and a work ethic that will take her far in life beyond the CEC. We will miss her next year but I know she’ll stay in touch,” said her adviser, Christie Halliday.
