Kindergarten Roundup planned in Upsala Feb 24, 2023

Upsala Elementary School will be holding its annual Kindergarten Roundup Friday, March 3.

Registration for the class of 2036 will begin at 8:30 a.m. for all children who are interested in attending kindergarten at Upsala Elementary School starting in the fall of 2023.

Parents should bring their child's birth certificate and immunization record when they come on this day.

Kindergarten Roundup is for both parents and children and will run from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Parents and children are also invited to stay for school lunch, which will be served at 11 a.m.

Area families or families interested in learning more about the kindergarten programming offered at UAS are invited to attend.

Call the office with any questions at (320) 573-2174.
