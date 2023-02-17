Kara Kicker

Kara Kicker, a staff member at the Morrison County License Bureau, was presented with the 2022 Annual Award of Excellence, Tuesday. Pictured are, from left, Commissioners Bobby Kasper and Greg Blaine, Kara’s husband, David Kicker, an employee of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Commissioner Mike LeMieur, Kara Kicker and Commissioners Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski.

 Submitted photo

Kara Kicker is noted for her ability to make what, in many cases is a frustrating experience, a pleasant one.

“Really, it’s probably the department that has the most interaction with customers on a day to day basis,” said Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, referring to the License Bureau. “Kara, right there, is holding down the show.”

Load comments