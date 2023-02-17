Kara Kicker is noted for her ability to make what, in many cases is a frustrating experience, a pleasant one.
“Really, it’s probably the department that has the most interaction with customers on a day to day basis,” said Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, referring to the License Bureau. “Kara, right there, is holding down the show.”
An employee in the License Bureau, Kicker was chosen for the county’s Annual Award of Excellence. In order to be eligible for the honor, which was presented to her, Tuesday, an employee must have previously been selected for quarterly Award of Excellence recognition throughout the previous year.
To receive the quarterly award, employees are nominated by supervisors based on the fact they embody the county’s values: innovation, trust, striving to understand and constantly doing better. From there, a four-person panel chooses the recipient of the award and, eventually, the annual winner.
“That is a symbol of what this county’s about,” LeBlanc said. “It’s about our people; it’s about our employees. It is them that makes us as special as we are.”
This year’s nominees for the annual award were first quarter recipient, Kicker; second quarter recipient Shayla Strack from the Land Services Department; third quarter recipient Randy Lundgren from the Public Works Department and fourth quarter recipient Joy Leidenfrost from Health and Human Services.
LeBlanc said he had been fortunate to have the opportunity to spend a little bit of time with Kicker during the last few months in the License Bureau.
“I challenge anybody to find Kara on a bad day,” he said. “I’m not sure she has them. If she does, she leaves them at the door.”
LeBlanc said anyone who watches Kicker working at her station will quickly realize that, for any new employee in the Bureau, she is the one setting the standards and expectations, then helping the new hire meet them.
He continued to say that it’s because of that tutelage and responsibility she takes in the department that Morrison County is regarded as having “one of the best license bureaus in the state; certainly in the area.”
“We can prove it,” LeBlanc said. “I can show you the list of people that come in from Crow Wing and Stearns and Sherburne and Benton and all around. They come here because of the service provided in the department that she’s sparked.”
He said her reach goes far beyond her station, and impacts everyone in her department. Kicker is the person who is running the day-to-day operations at the counter.
He told a story about a young man who came into the License Bureau, whom Kicker immediately recognized and offered to address his need. When they discovered he had the wrong title for what he was trying to do, she coached him through the process of getting the right documentation.
“Anybody in here that’s gone to a license bureau to renew their tabs or get a new license knows that can sometimes be a frustrating experience,” LeBlanc said. “I would say, not here.
“I’d be hard-pressed to find somebody who leaves there without a smile on their face and a great impression of Morrison County,” he added.
The certificate presented to Kicker in recognition of the award said it was done for her “enduring commitment to exceptional customer service,” along with her dedication and her technical skills. For winning the award, she also received a choice of $50 Chamber Bucks or $100 in Morrison County apparel.
“Morrison County is proud to have you as a team member,” LeBlanc said.
Commissioner Bobby Kasper said, long before he was ever in a position of leadership for the county, he did business in the License Bureau. In those instances, he said he always noted Kicker’s “smiling face,” and thanked her for “setting the tone” in the department.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said he, too, has known Kicker for a long time. He noted that her work is an example of how she lives her life.
“Her and her family are very giving people,” Blaine said. “We’re just extremely blessed to have her as part of our Morrison County family, because she sets the example for all of our employees of why we’re here. We’re here to serve the public. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur offered his appreciation for her leadership within the License Bureau. He added that it was because of her that going to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Morrison County “is not a burden.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher lauded the entire department, particularly considering the fact they remained open in 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic when most governmental services were shut down throughout the country. He also noted the friendly and positive service he always receives at the License Bureau.
Speaking from experience, Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said he specifically went to Kicker when he had to get “everything taken care of” when his parents died. He said he didn’t have a clue what to do, but she was able to help him through the process, step by step.
“I did not plan to be here today, but it is an honor,” Kicker said. “I love working here. It has always been a joy. It really is. I love people, so to come to work is easy for me. I appreciate this. This means a lot.”
