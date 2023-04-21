A Randall man accused of stealing nearly $43,000 in charitable gambling funds from a Swanville nonprofit made his first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Monday.
Ethan Lee Kestner, 19, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court, March 7, with one count of felony theft, valued at more than $5,000. Monday, District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel formally read the charge to Kestner and he was booked into the Morrison County Jail.
He was released on bond, with conditions that he remains law abiding, makes all future court appearances, makes and maintains contact with an attorney, keeps the court and attorneys informed of his current address, has no contact with the alleged victim and abstains from gambling.
Kestner will be represented by Robert O’Malley, while Assistant Morrison County Attorney Michael Plant Chisum will lead the prosecution. His next scheduled court appearance is an omnibus hearing at 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, held remotely via Zoom.
The charge against Kestner stems from an investigation by an agent from the Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), regarding the theft of electronic pull-tab (E-tab) gambling funds from the Stone Hill Bar and Grill, located west of Randall.
Until December 2022, the bar and grill offered charitable gambling through the Swanville Lions Club. The organization pulled gambling from the business, however, when it allegedly found “a large amount of cash gone missing.”
Through investigation, law enforcement learned Kestner had access to the E-tab machine during days and hours when the bar and grill was not open. According to the criminal complaint, he was playing the E-tabs “on credit” and not paying for the games.
The special agent spoke to Kestner in January. According to the report, he admitted that he would go to the bar on days and times it was closed to play the E-tab machines. However, he allegedly claimed that he “did not fully realize that he was playing with real money on the tablets.”
The complaint states that, according to records, the Swanville Lions Club was shorted $42,869.53 in E-tab cash between October 2022 and December 2022.
If convicted, Kestner faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.
