Ethan Kestner

Ethan Kestner

 Morrison County Jail

A Randall man accused of stealing nearly $43,000 in charitable gambling funds from a Swanville nonprofit made his first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Monday.

Ethan Lee Kestner, 19, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court, March 7, with one count of felony theft, valued at more than $5,000. Monday, District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel formally read the charge to Kestner and he was booked into the Morrison County Jail.

Load comments