Swanville Public School announced the April Senior High Student of the Month is junior Kennedee Chuba. She is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Chuba.
Chuba has a wide variety of interests, which include playing sports, singing, playing piano and watching movies. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade and added acting in school theatre performances as a sophomore and junior. She is repeatedly on the “A” honor roll, is a previous student of the month and has lettered in all of her sports.
Outside of school, Chuba helps with a variety of Swanville Athletic Booster events. She is a leader and teacher for Vacation Bible School at her church. She has also participated in the Green Fair Folk Festival. She very often sings the national anthem for sporting events.
“Kennedee is a fantastic student to have in class. She excels in physics, and works hard to succeed in all aspects of what a great student accomplishes. Kennedee does all this while being enrolled in several college classes and very active in school activities,” said Science Instructor Jason Lee.
Chuba said her favorite thing about school is being able to achieve her academic goals. She also loves being with her friends throughout the day.
Math instructor Liza Hasse said, “Kennedee is an enjoyable student to have in class. She works very hard to do her best and to understand the concept to her best ability. She is willing to put forth whatever time and effort is necessary to submit high quality work. Kennedee is well organized and takes pride in submitting neat and organized work. She has a fun personality, a contagious laugh and seems to get along well with others. Kennedee fully deserves the honor of being chosen student of the month.”
Chuba’s advice to other students is to: “Be kind to everyone, you never know what someone is going through.”
Chuba is undecided yet about her plans post high school.
