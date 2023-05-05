Kennedee Chuba

Swanville Public School announced the April Senior High Student of the Month is junior Kennedee Chuba. She is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Chuba.

Chuba has a wide variety of interests, which include playing sports, singing, playing piano and watching movies. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade and added acting in school theatre performances as a sophomore and junior. She is repeatedly on the “A” honor roll, is a previous student of the month and has lettered in all of her sports.

